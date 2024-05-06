UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Stockton Schultz, a financial advisor based in the firm’s Phoenix office, has been named to the Financial Planning Top 40 Brokers Under 40 list for 2024. In addition, Stockton has also earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (“AEC”) designation at UBS.

“Stockton is driven, smart, and a leader of one of the most successful advisor teams in Arizona, which has been growing through referrals and by providing financial guidance to high-net-worth families,” says Shawn Bernhard, UBS Market Director for Arizona. “We’re incredibly proud to see Stockton recognized for his dedication to clients and deep commitment to providing exceptional advice and guidance to athlete and entertainer clients to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Drawing on over 15 years of wealth management experience, Stockton Schultz, who was recently promoted to Managing Director at UBS, advises clients through complex market cycles and pivotal life stages. He employs a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with listening to a client's unique needs to help ensure every strategy is grounded in an understanding of what each client wants to achieve.

As an Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (AEC) at UBS, Stockton is accredited to deliver advice and guidance from UBS to athletes and entertainers, agents, managers, executives, and owners. These advisors are dedicated to helping this unique clientele at all life stages, from the beginning of their careers through retirement, to plan for the big picture and avoid common missteps, so they can pursue what matters most today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

UBS advisors with the AEC designation meet specific requirements including depth of experience advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries, a commitment to serve the athlete or entertainer in a way that meets him or her “where they are,” as well as an extensive training program that covers everything from atypical income streams to customized financial planning.

In addition to being named a Top 40 under 40 Broker by Financial Planning, Stockton has also been named to several other industry accolade lists over the years, including the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2021-2024), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list (2023-2024; #1 in Arizona 2024), Forbes America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list (2018-2019, 2022-2023), the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list (2021), and more.

The 2024 Financial Planning Magazine Top 40 Brokers Under 40 list recognizes the industry's top-producing young financial advisors at wirehouses and regional firms. On a combined basis, the Top 40 Brokers Under 40 generate nearly $207 million in annual revenue and oversee more than $53 billion in client assets. The rating is based on quantitative information submitted by advisors and their firms from a 12-month period ending in September of the prior year, including assets under management (AUM), trailing-12 production, and the advisor’s age.

For more information and to view the full list, please visit: https://www.financial-planning.com/list/top-40-brokers-under-40-in-2024

