Reflecting its commitment to helping business owners navigate complex financial and business succession considerations, UBS is proud to announce that 20 of the firm’s financial advisors and market directors in Arizona, Hawaii and Southern California have obtained the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) certification, bringing its total CEPA designees in the region to 66 advisors. In addition, Jim Bruner, CEPA®, a UBS Financial Advisor based in Indian Wells, has joined the board of directors of the newly-formed Exit Planning Institute Inland Empire Chapter.

Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) research studies show that only 20-30% of businesses that go to market actually sell, and many business owners later regret not preparing more to manage their wealth and ensure continuity into the next generation. UBS and EPI are dedicated to providing resources to business owners to make sound financial decisions regarding their business transitions. The CEPA Program is an executive MBA-style program from EPI, which provides training, education, and certification to professional financial advisors in the field of exit planning for business owners. Participants who complete the CEPA program and pass the closed-book, proctored exam receive the Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential.

“We recognize how important early planning is for business owners who want to sell their businesses within the next three to five years,” said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive, UBS Wealth Management USA. “With this additional training and the resources of our Advanced Planning group, we can provide business owners with the knowledge they need to facilitate an appropriate exit. Congratulations to all of our recently-certified team members on this achievement.”

The 20 advisors who have recently gained CEPA certifications include:

Arizona

Shawn Bernhard, Market Director for Arizona

Dipen Patel, Phoenix

Joey DeMichele, Scottsdale

Robert Lehnhardt, Tucson

Hawaii

David Souza, Honolulu

Southern California

Justin Frame, Managing Director and Market Executive, Pacific Desert Market

Lynn Hunter, Market Administrative Officer, Pacific Desert Market

Ryan Hollaender, Market Director, Newport Beach

Alex Roth, Dana Point

Adam Koyanagi, Irvine

Curtis Eakin, Irvine

Justin Equitz, Irvine

Chris Pitzak, Managing Director, Newport Beach

Chris Weber, Newport Beach

Demetrio Kerrison, Newport Beach

Gianna Drake-Kerrison, Newport Beach

James Riley, Newport Beach

Lynne Sebastian, Newport Beach

Reid Chase, Newport Beach

Ben Kingsley, San Diego

According to a recent UBS Investor Watch report of 500 business owners, 40% of business owners regretted not selling earlier during periods of higher valuation, with many (61%) expressing concerns that they will ultimately receive an improper or lower valuation when they do sell. Many owners (73%) were not making preparations on an appropriate time scale and had not fully contemplated financial considerations for after the sale.

UBS recommends that it is never too early to plan and engage with financial advisors to improve the likelihood that owners and their families will achieve a successful business sale.

