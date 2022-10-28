Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  UBS Group AG
  News
  Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:42 2022-10-28 am EDT
15.90 CHF   -0.39%
06:30aUbs : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o - Form 6-K
PU
10/27UBS AG : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/27Credit Suisse seeks billions from investors in make-or-break shake-up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o - Form 6-K

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Form 20-Fx Form 40-F o

UBS AG produces regular annual and quarterly reports, which are submitted to the SEC under Forms 20-F and 6-K, respectively. These reports are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). SEC regulations require certain additional disclosures to be included in registration statements relating to offerings of securities. Certain of these additional disclosures follow herein, and should be read in conjunction with the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 of UBS Group AG and UBS AG, filed with the SEC on March 07, 2022, as well as UBS AG's first quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on April 29, 2022, UBS AG's second quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on July 29, 2022, and UBS AG's third quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on October 28, 2022.

Capitalization of UBS AG

The following table presents the consolidated capitalization of UBS AG in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in US dollars, the presentation currency of UBS AG.

As of

USD m

30.9.22

30.6.22

Debt:

Short-term debt issued1

58,494

67,583

Long-term debt issued2

121,968

127,590

Total debt issued

180,463

195,173

of which: Funding from UBS Group AG

57,342

58,896

Equity attributable to UBS AG shareholders

54,610

54,746

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

330

339

Total capitalization

235,404

250,258

1 Short-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of less than one year without considering any early redemption features. 2 Long-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of more than one year without considering any early redemption features.

This Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into (1) each of the registration statements of UBS AG on Form F-3 (Registration Number 333-263376), and of UBS Group AG on Form S-8 (Registration Numbers 333-200634; 333-200635; 333-200641; 333-200665; 333-215254; 333-215255; 333-228653; 333-230312; and 333-249143), and into each prospectus outstanding under any of the foregoing registration statements, (2) any outstanding offering circular or similar document issued or authorized by UBS AG that incorporates by reference any Forms 6-K of UBS AG that are incorporated into its registration statements filed with the SEC, and (3) the base prospectus of Corporate Asset Backed Corporation ("CABCO") dated June 23, 2004 (Registration Number 333-111572), the Form 8-K of CABCO filed and dated June 23, 2004 (SEC File Number 001-13444), and the Prospectus Supplements relating to the CABCO Series 2004-101 Trust dated May 10, 2004 and May 17, 2004 (Registration Number 033-91744 and 033-91744-05).

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 34 066 M 34 463 M 34 463 M
Net income 2022 7 218 M 7 303 M 7 303 M
Net cash 2022 42 279 M 42 772 M 42 772 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 50 790 M 51 383 M 51 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 72 009
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,96 CHF
Average target price 20,02 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-2.80%51 383
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.12%97 647
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.32%62 523
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.29%33 665
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.04%32 453
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-25.04%31 080