UBS : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o - Form 6-K

1 Short-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of less than one year without considering any early redemption features. 2 Long-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of more than one year without considering any early redemption features.