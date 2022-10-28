UBS : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o - Form 6-K

UBS AG produces regular annual and quarterly reports, which are submitted to the SEC under Forms 20-F and 6-K, respectively. These reports are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). SEC regulations require certain additional disclosures to be included in registration statements relating to offerings of securities. Certain of these additional disclosures follow herein, and should be read in conjunction with the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 of UBS Group AG and UBS AG, filed with the SEC on March 07, 2022, as well as UBS AG's first quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on April 29, 2022, UBS AG's second quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on July 29, 2022, and UBS AG's third quarter 2022 report, submitted to the SEC on Form 6-K on October 28, 2022.
Capitalization of UBS AG
The following table presents the consolidated capitalization of UBS AG in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in US dollars, the presentation currency of UBS AG.
As of
USD m
30.9.22
30.6.22
Debt:
Short-term debt issued1
58,494
67,583
Long-term debt issued2
121,968
127,590
Total debt issued
180,463
195,173
of which: Funding from UBS Group AG
57,342
58,896
Equity attributable to UBS AG shareholders
54,610
54,746
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
330
339
Total capitalization
235,404
250,258
1 Short-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of less than one year without considering any early redemption features. 2 Long-term debt issued is composed of debt issued (reflected on the balance sheet lines Debt issued measured at amortized cost and Debt issued designated at fair value) by UBS AG and its subsidiaries and Funding from UBS Group AG (measured at amortized cost and designated at fair value) with a remaining contractual maturity of more than one year without considering any early redemption features.
