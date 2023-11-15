newsrelease6k20231511
Date: November 15, 2023
UBS Group AG
UBS AG
15 November 2023
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
News Release
French Supreme Court refers UBS legacy matter to Appeals Court
Zurich, 15 November 2023 - The French Supreme Courtissued a judgement today on a legacy matterrelated
to UBS's cross-border business activities in France between2004 and 2012.
The Supreme Court upheld the previous court decisionregarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated
laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud, while overturningthe confiscation of EUR 1bn, the fineof EUR
3.75m and EUR 800m in civil damages awarded to theFrench state. The case is now being referred back to
the Paris Court of Appeal, which will reconsider theoverturned elements and deliverits judgement after a
new trial.
While UBS is pleased that the highest court inFrance agrees with its position on these importantaspects of
the legal case, UBS is disappointed that the French SupremeCourt has confirmed the previous court decision
regarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated launderingof the proceeds of tax fraud despite the
treaty between Europe and Switzerland on the taxationof savings income and a lack of specific evidencefor
the alleged facts. UBS continues to maintainthat it acted in accordance with all applicable lawsand
regulations at all times. UBS will defend itself in theforthcoming trial.
UBS Group AG
