Indicate by check mark whether the registrants file or will file annualreports under cover of Form

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

This Form 6-K consists of the news release which appear immediatelyfollowing this page.

Investor Relations

Tel. +41-44-234 41 00

Media Relations

Tel. +41-44-234 85 00

UBS Group AG, News Release, 15 November 2023Page 1

15 November 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

News Release

French Supreme Court refers UBS legacy matter to Appeals Court

Zurich, 15 November 2023 - The French Supreme Courtissued a judgement today on a legacy matterrelated

to UBS's cross-border business activities in France between2004 and 2012.

The Supreme Court upheld the previous court decisionregarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated

laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud, while overturningthe confiscation of EUR 1bn, the fineof EUR

3.75m and EUR 800m in civil damages awarded to theFrench state. The case is now being referred back to

the Paris Court of Appeal, which will reconsider theoverturned elements and deliverits judgement after a

new trial.

While UBS is pleased that the highest court inFrance agrees with its position on these importantaspects of

the legal case, UBS is disappointed that the French SupremeCourt has confirmed the previous court decision

regarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated launderingof the proceeds of tax fraud despite the

treaty between Europe and Switzerland on the taxationof savings income and a lack of specific evidencefor

the alleged facts. UBS continues to maintainthat it acted in accordance with all applicable lawsand

regulations at all times. UBS will defend itself in theforthcoming trial.

UBS Group AG

Investor Relations:

Switzerland:+41-44-234 41 00

Media Relations:

Switzerland:+41-44-234 85 00

UK:+44-207-567 47 14

Americas:+1-212-882 58 58

APAC:+852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media