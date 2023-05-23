Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:15 2023-05-23 am EDT
18.11 CHF   +0.17%
05:55pUbs group ag - sees transaction with credit suisse to be accreti…
RE
01:05pCredit Suisse managers' 2022 bonuses cancelled or cut by Swiss government
RE
12:01pUbs Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments On Exchange Traded Note : Amub
BU
UBS GROUP AG - SEES TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO BE ACCRETI…

05/23/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
UBS GROUP AG - SEES TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 2027


© Reuters 2023
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:55pUbs group ag - sees transaction with credit suisse to be accreti…
RE
01:05pCredit Suisse managers' 2022 bonuses cancelled or cut by Swiss government
RE
12:01pUbs Declares Quarterly Coupon Paymen : Amub
BU
08:59aStandard Chartered CEO: Credit Suisse sale to UBS was 'surprising..
RE
04:33aCredit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator
RE
04:21aSantander's Botin blames mismanagement for banking sector turmoil
RE
04:19aCredit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator
RE
01:12aJulius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023
RE
05/22EMEA Credit Derivatives Panel Says No Credit Suisse Bankruptcy Event
MT
05/22UBS buys 6.6% stake in Emis for around GBP56.3 million
AN
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 30 771 M 34 153 M 34 153 M
Net income 2023 5 674 M 6 297 M 6 297 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 112 M 14 112 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 54 144 M 60 096 M 60 096 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,11 CHF
Average target price 21,19 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG5.09%60 143
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.26%100 549
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.23%48 204
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.09%37 449
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.17%32 552
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.36%31 671
