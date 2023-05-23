UBS GROUP AG - SEES TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO BE ACCRETI…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Dividend Kings
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The future of mobility
Moat
In Vino Veritas
The genomic revolution
Financial Data
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Millennials
The Internet of Things
Europe's family businesses
Moat
Fintechs
E-Commerce & Logistics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
UBS Group AG
News
Summary
UBSG
CH0244767585
UBS GROUP AG
(UBSG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30:15 2023-05-23 am EDT
18.11
CHF
+0.17%
05:55p
Ubs group ag - sees transaction with credit suisse to be accreti…
RE
01:05p
Credit Suisse managers' 2022 bonuses cancelled or cut by Swiss government
RE
12:01p
Ubs Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments On Exchange Traded Note : Amub
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UBS GROUP AG - SEES TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO BE ACCRETI…
05/23/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UBS GROUP AG - SEES TRANSACTION WITH CREDIT SUISSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 2027
© Reuters 2023
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:55p
Ubs group ag - sees transaction with credit suisse to be accreti…
RE
01:05p
Credit Suisse managers' 2022 bonuses cancelled or cut by Swiss government
RE
12:01p
Ubs Declares Quarterly Coupon Paymen : Amub
BU
08:59a
Standard Chartered CEO: Credit Suisse sale to UBS was 'surprising..
RE
04:33a
Credit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator
RE
04:21a
Santander's Botin blames mismanagement for banking sector turmoil
RE
04:19a
Credit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator
RE
01:12a
Julius Baer reports more money inflows after slow start to 2023
RE
05/22
EMEA Credit Derivatives Panel Says No Credit Suisse Bankruptcy Event
MT
05/22
UBS buys 6.6% stake in Emis for around GBP56.3 million
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
05/22
UBS AG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/18
UBS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/17
UBS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2023
30 771 M
34 153 M
34 153 M
Net income 2023
5 674 M
6 297 M
6 297 M
Net cash 2023
12 714 M
14 112 M
14 112 M
P/E ratio 2023
10,9x
Yield 2023
2,87%
Capitalization
54 144 M
60 096 M
60 096 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,35x
EV / Sales 2024
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
73 814
Free-Float
86,3%
More Financials
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
18,11 CHF
Average target price
21,19 CHF
Spread / Average Target
17,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti
Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood
Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher
Chairman
Mike Dargan
Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner
Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG
5.09%
60 143
BLACKROCK, INC.
-5.26%
100 549
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
-2.23%
48 204
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
0.09%
37 449
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
-10.17%
32 552
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.
-2.36%
31 671
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
Slave