Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Group Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently at $15.30, down $1.10 or 6.68%

-- Would be lowest close since July 20, 2021, when it closed at $15.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.96%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.63% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.71%

-- Down 8.19% month-to-date

-- Up 8.24% year-to-date

-- Down 34.07% from its all-time closing high of $23.20 on Nov. 26, 2014

-- Up 34.52% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2020), when it closed at $11.37

-- Down 10.66% from its 52-week closing high of $17.12 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 45.53% from its 52-week closing low of $10.51 on Sept. 25, 2020

-- Traded as low as $15.30; lowest intraday level since July 20, 2021, when it hit $14.88

-- Down 6.68% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 21, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.9%

All data as of 1:16:15 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1335ET

All news about UBS GROUP AG
01:36pUBS Group Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020..
DJ
12:36pUBS Previews This Week's Macroeconomic Data and Policy Events in Latin Americ..
MT
11:35aUBS Previews This Week's Policy Meeting at Switzerland's Central Bank
MT
10:05aUBS : Launches Two New ETNs Linked to the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index TR
BU
10:02aUBS : Launches the First US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN
BU
09:25aBBVA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:25aHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:24aSANTANDER : Buy rating from UBS
MD
09:24aSCOUT24 : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:23aKRONES AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 328 M 33 768 M 33 768 M
Net income 2021 5 387 M 5 807 M 5 807 M
Net cash 2021 5 721 M 6 167 M 6 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 53 226 M 57 375 M 57 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,31 CHF
Average target price 17,44 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG22.77%57 180
BLACKROCK, INC.21.49%133 419
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.30.90%84 729
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.41.03%48 453
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.52%44 151
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.54%31 012