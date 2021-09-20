UBS Group Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently at $15.30, down $1.10 or 6.68%

-- Would be lowest close since July 20, 2021, when it closed at $15.27

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.96%

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.63% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.71%

-- Down 8.19% month-to-date

-- Up 8.24% year-to-date

-- Down 34.07% from its all-time closing high of $23.20 on Nov. 26, 2014

-- Up 34.52% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2020), when it closed at $11.37

-- Down 10.66% from its 52-week closing high of $17.12 on Aug. 13, 2021

-- Up 45.53% from its 52-week closing low of $10.51 on Sept. 25, 2020

-- Traded as low as $15.30; lowest intraday level since July 20, 2021, when it hit $14.88

-- Down 6.68% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 21, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.9%

All data as of 1:16:15 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1335ET