-- UBS has shelved plans to set up a new wholly-owned mutual fund business in China, deciding instead to keep its ownership in a joint-venture fund it inherited when acquiring Credit Suisse, Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

-- UBS already owned 49% of UBS SDIC Fund Management in China and, according to the sources, recently chose to maintain the 20% stake in ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management it acquired in its takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reports.

-- The sources say the Swiss bank chose to halt its plan for a new business in China largely due to regulations that limit ownership of more than two fund-management companies in the country, Reuters reports.

