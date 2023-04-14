Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:34 2023-04-14 am EDT
19.47 CHF   +2.10%
11:28aUBS Reportedly Discusses Possible Return of Former Chief Financial Officer Naratil
MT
11:24aUBS Has Held Talks to Bring Back Former CFO Tom Naratil, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
11:06aUBS Reportedly Discusses Possible Return of Former CFO Naratil
MT
UBS Has Held Talks to Bring Back Former CFO Tom Naratil, Bloomberg Reports

04/14/2023 | 11:24am EDT
--UBS Group AG has held talks with former chief financial officer Tom Naratil over a possible return to the Swiss bank as part of an effort by Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti to assess former executives' willingness to rejoin, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Mr. Naratil stepped down last year as cohead of UBS's global wealth-management business and president of UBS Americas having held various roles during a four-decade career at the Swiss bank, but it is unclear what role might be under discussion for his return, according to Bloomberg.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/3KXY7BA


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1123ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE LTD 0.21% 88.76 Delayed Quote.2.50%
UBS GROUP AG 2.31% 19.465 Delayed Quote.13.37%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 809 M 35 850 M 35 850 M
Net income 2023 6 286 M 7 085 M 7 085 M
Net cash 2023 40 591 M 45 749 M 45 749 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,98x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 59 249 M 66 777 M 66 777 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,07 CHF
Average target price 21,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG13.37%66 777
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.35%100 768
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%36 978
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.68%36 945
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.97%32 423
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.83%26 516
