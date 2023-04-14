UBS Has Held Talks to Bring Back Former CFO Tom Naratil, Bloomberg Reports

--UBS Group AG has held talks with former chief financial officer Tom Naratil over a possible return to the Swiss bank as part of an effort by Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti to assess former executives' willingness to rejoin, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Mr. Naratil stepped down last year as cohead of UBS's global wealth-management business and president of UBS Americas having held various roles during a four-decade career at the Swiss bank, but it is unclear what role might be under discussion for his return, according to Bloomberg.

