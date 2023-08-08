UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that a four-person advisor team, BG Wealth Management, will be joining the firm in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The team manages $640 million in invested client assets with a focus on providing tailored investment strategies and comprehensive wealth management advice.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome BG Wealth Management to the firm,” said Deb Junior, Pepper Pike Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “The team’s industry experience and dedication to their clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

The team is led by Financial Advisor Charlie Bergman. He has more than 25 years of investment management experience helping clients pursue their financial objectives by managing defined strategies, which may incorporate individual stocks and bonds, portfolios, and third-party investment strategies. Prior to joining UBS, Charlie was part of the KSB Group at Merrill Lynch and a financial advisor with Morgan Stanely. He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, and resides in Beachwood, Ohio.

Justine Greenwald joins UBS as a Financial Advisor with more than 25 years of experience in financial services. In her previous role at Merrill Lynch, she worked with small businesses, individuals and families, helping clients pursue their objectives by building personalized portfolios aligned with individual goals. Justine earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and holds FINRA Series 7, 66, 24 registrations and insurance licenses. She lives in Cleveland Heights, OH and is involved in local theater productions.

The team is also joined by Client Associates, Lisa Moavero and Alona Porat.

