Stock UBSG UBS GROUP AG
PDF Report : UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG

Equities

UBSG

CH0244767585

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 10:22:25 2023-11-20 am EST 		Intraday chart for UBS Group AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
23.22 CHF +0.32% +6.08% +34.84%
03:52pm UBS : Intrinsic value upgrade by 0.4% Alphavalue
Nov. 17 Santander Issues $2.5 Billion in New AT1 Bonds DJ
Latest news about UBS Group AG

UBS : Intrinsic value upgrade by 0.4% Alphavalue
Santander Issues $2.5 Billion in New AT1 Bonds DJ
ECB backs global rules for bonds wiped out in Credit Suisse rescue RE
UBS CEO: confident it will win back some of Credit Suisse business RE
UBS Chief Investment Office Report Warns of Economic Uncertainty, Geopolitical Instability in 2024 MT
For Central Banks, a Turning Point in Inflation Fight; U.S. Consumers Pull Back Spending DJ
European Midday Briefing : Mixed Company News Stalls Stocks Rally DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares May Track Lower on Risk-off Sentiment DJ
French Top Court Calls For New Trial Over UBS Money Laundering Fine, Upholds Guilty Verdict MT
China's not-so-special economic zone embodies a harsh new reality RE
Financials Up on Hopes For Credit-Market Stability -- Financials Roundup DJ
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Late Wednesday Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading MT
Swiss Market Index Closes Little Changed; UBS Shares Jump MT
UBS Says French Top Court Referred Tax Fraud Case Back to Appeals Court for New Trial MT
UBS Spared $2 Billion Fine After French Supreme Court Calls for New Tax Fraud Trial -- Update DJ
UBS: 'disappointed' by Court of Cassation ruling CF
French Supreme Court Upholds Ruling in UBS Group Tax Fraud Case; Penalties Overturned MT
UBS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
UBS Spared $2 Billion in Penalties After French Supreme Court Calls for New Trial in Tax Case DJ
UBS Tax Fraud Case Returned to Lower Court in France for Review of Penalty, Reports Say MT
France's top court demands new trial over $2 bln UBS fine RE
France's supreme court annuls penalties against UBS in tax evasion case - ruling RE
UBS CEO says mergers can help strengthen Europe's banks RE
UBS to Redeem EUR1.3 Billion of Senior Notes MT

Chart UBS Group AG

Chart UBS Group AG
Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas: - wealth management (54.3% of revenues); - investment banking (24.9%); - retail and corporate banking (12.3%); - asset management (8.5%). At the end of 2022, the group had CHF 525.1 billion in current deposits and CHF 387.2 billion in current loans. Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (22.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.2%), Americas (39.9%), Asia/Pacific (16.2%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2024-02-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for UBS Group AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
23.14CHF
Average target price
26.48CHF
Spread / Average Target
+14.45%
