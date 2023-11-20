UBS Group AG
Equities
UBSG
CH0244767585
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.22 CHF
|+0.32%
|+6.08%
|+34.84%
|03:52pm
|UBS : Intrinsic value upgrade by 0.4%
|Nov. 17
|Santander Issues $2.5 Billion in New AT1 Bonds
|DJ
More about the company
UBS Group AG is a holding company that operates in four areas: - wealth management (54.3% of revenues); - investment banking (24.9%); - retail and corporate banking (12.3%); - asset management (8.5%). At the end of 2022, the group had CHF 525.1 billion in current deposits and CHF 387.2 billion in current loans. Operating income breaks down geographically as follows: Switzerland (22.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.2%), Americas (39.9%), Asia/Pacific (16.2%) and other (1.4%).
Calendar
2024-02-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
23.14CHF
Average target price
26.48CHF
Spread / Average Target
+14.45%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+34.61%
|84 347 M $
|+0.66%
|107 B $
|+9.46%
|52 600 M $
|+36.13%
|49 287 M $
|+2.83%
|36 300 M $
|+11.03%
|35 199 M $
|+60.57%
|26 008 M $
|-11.25%
|21 853 M $
|-10.67%
|21 659 M $
|-14.80%
|17 294 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock UBS Group AG - Swiss Exchange
- News UBS Group AG
- UBS : Intrinsic value upgrade by 0.4%