UBS Launches New ETN Linked to the Solactive Whitney U.S. Critical Technologies CNTR Index

UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of a new ETN linked to the Solactive Whitney U.S. Critical Technologies CNTR Index, which is specified in the table below.

ETN Ticker ETN Name ETN CUSIP Underlying Index Bloomberg Ticker WUCT ETRACS Whitney US Critical Technologies ETN 90278V222 SOLUCTIC

About the Solactive Whitney U.S. Critical Technologies CNTR Index

The Solactive Whitney U.S. Critical Technologies CNTR Index (the “Index”) is a market-capitalization weighted index, subject to caps on individual companies, that is designed to track large- and mid-cap companies that are associated with critical technology sectors and that meet a minimum “geostrategic risk rating score”. The index universe is derived from large and mid-cap companies in developed market countries included in the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index. Companies from the index universe are eligible for inclusion in the Index if (i) they are associated with one of the 14 critical technology sectors and (ii) they receive a sufficiently high geostrategic risk rating score, each as determined pursuant to the Index selection criteria. The Index is an adjusted net total return index and the Index level reflects the notional reinvestment of the cash distributions from its constituent securities, subject to dividend withholding taxes, on distributions made by applicable non-U.S. Index constituent securities. No dividend withholding taxes are applied to distributions made by applicable U.S. Index constituent securities. The Index was first disseminated publicly on January 3, 2023 and has no live history prior to that date.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplement to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering document for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the name of each ETRACS identified above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This material is issued by UBS AG and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any of its affiliates ("UBS"). Products and services mentioned in this material may not be available for residents of certain jurisdictions. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please consult the restrictions relating to the product or service in question for further information. Activities with respect to US securities are conducted through UBS Securities LLC, a US broker/dealer. Member of SIPC (http://www.sipc.org/).

ETRACS ETNs are sold only in conjunction with the relevant offering materials. UBS has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus, as supplemented by the applicable prospectus supplement, for the offering of the ETRACS ETNs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and any other documents that UBS has filed with the SEC for more complete information about UBS and the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the prospectus and applicable prospectus supplement by calling toll-free (+1-877-387 2275). In the US, securities underwriting, trading and brokerage activities and M&A advisor activities are provided by UBS Securities LLC, a registered broker/dealer that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS AG, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and other principal exchanges, and a member of SIPC. UBS Financial Services Inc. is a registered broker/dealer and affiliate of UBS Securities LLC.

Solactive AG (“Solactive”) is the licensor of Solactive Whitney U.S. Critical Technologies CNTR Index (the “Index”). The Index has been developed in cooperation with J.H. Whitney Data Services, LLC (“J.H. Whitney”). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive or J.H. Whitney in any way and Solactive or J.H. Whitney make no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability of investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Index; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index. Solactive or J.H. Whitney do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index and shall not have any liability for any errors or omissions with respect thereto. The Index has not been designed to achieve positive returns and neither Solactive nor J.H. Whitney is acting as a fiduciary or investment adviser for any user of the Index or investor in any financial instrument based on the Index. Notwithstanding Solactive’s obligations to its licensees, Solactive reserves the right to change the methods of calculation or publication with respect to the Index and Solactive or J.H. Whitney shall not be liable for any miscalculation of or any incorrect, delayed or interrupted publication with respect to the Index. Solactive or J.H. Whitney shall not be liable for any damages, including, without limitation, any loss of profits or business, or any special, incidental, punitive, indirect or consequential damages suffered or incurred as a result of the use of (or inability to use) the Index.

