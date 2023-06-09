|
UBS : Loss Protection Agreement
Execution Version
LOSS PROTECTION AGREEMENT
dated
9 June 2023
between
THE SWISS CONFEDERATION
and
UBS GROUP AG
regarding
a loss protection guarantee in accordance with article 14a of the
Federal Additional Liquidity Ordinance
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
Clause
|
|
|
Page
|
1.
|
Definitions, Interpretation and Calculation of Time Periods
|
7
|
|
1.1
|
Definitions
|
7
|
|
1.2
|
Interpretation
|
7
|
|
1.3
|
Calculation of time periods
|
8
|
2.
|
Loss Protection Guarantee principles
|
8
|
|
2.1
|
General
|
.....................................................................................................................
|
8
|
|
2.2
|
LPG Principles
|
9
|
|
|
2.2.1
|
Main principle
|
9
|
|
|
2.2.2
|
Covered assets
|
9
|
|
|
2.2.3 Initial valuation and financial projections
|
9
|
|
|
2.2.4
|
Losses
|
9
|
|
|
2.2.5
|
Asset management
|
10
|
|
|
2.2.6 Realisations and loss share
|
10
|
|
|
2.2.7
|
Governance
|
10
|
|
|
2.2.8
|
Commercial sensibility
|
10
|
|
|
2.2.9
|
Guarantee fees
|
10
|
3.
|
Effectiveness
|
11
|
4.
|
Covered Assets
|
11
|
|
4.1
|
Identification and determination of Covered Assets
|
11
|
|
|
4.1.1
|
Identification
|
11
|
|
|
4.1.2
|
Non-Covered Assets
|
11
|
|
4.2
|
Covered Asset Data
|
13
|
|
4.3
|
Determination of Portfolios
|
14
|
|
4.4
|
Virtual Data Room
|
14
|
5.
|
Initial Valuation
|
14
|
|
5.1
|
Definition
|
14
|
|
5.2
|
FX fluctuation after Initial Valuation
|
14
|
|
5.3
|
Proposed Initial Valuation
|
14
|
|
5.4
|
Disagreement on Initial Valuation
|
15
|
|
5.5
|
Errors in determination of Initial Valuation
|
15
|
6.
|
Loss Budget and Business Plan
|
15
|
7.
|
Realisations
|
17
|
|
7.1
|
Main obligations
|
17
|
|
7.2
|
Permitted Realisations
|
17
|
|
7.3
|
Gross Realisation Proceeds and Net Realisation Proceeds
|
18
|
|
7.4
|
Realisation procedures
|
19
|
|
7.5
|
Realisation Documentation
|
20
|
|
7.6
|
Qualified reporting
|
20
|
|
7.7
|
Residual Positions
|
22
|
8.
|
Losses
|
23
|
|
8.1
|
Net Loss Amount and Shared Loss Amount
|
23
|
|
8.2
|
Excluded Losses and Costs
|
24
|
Loss Protection Agreement
|
2
|
|
8.3
|
Disagreement on the calculation of any Net Loss Amount
|
24
|
9.
|
Drawdown
|
25
|
|
9.1
|
Undertaking to pay
|
25
|
|
9.2
|
Drawdown and FINMA Confirmation
|
25
|
|
9.3
|
Payment of Guaranteed Amount
|
25
|
10.
|
Asset Management
|
26
|
|
10.1
|
Asset Management Principles
|
26
|
|
10.2
|
Hedging
|
26
|
|
10.3
|
Compliance with Underlying Documentation
|
28
|
|
10.4
|
Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management Policy
|
28
|
|
|
10.4.1 Establishment of Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management
|
|
|
Policy
|
28
|
|
|
10.4.2 Content of Asset Management Framework
|
28
|
|
|
10.4.3 Content and application of Conflicts Management Policy
|
29
10.4.4 Review of Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management Policy
................................................................................................................... 30
|
|
|
10.4.5
|
Arm's length undertaking
|
30
|
11.
|
Transfer of Asset Management Responsibilities
|
30
|
12.
|
Restricted Conduct
|
30
|
13.
|
Monitoring
|
31
|
14.
|
Information undertakings / reporting
|
32
|
|
14.1
|
General information obligations
|
32
|
|
14.2
|
Quarterly reporting
|
33
|
|
|
14.2.1 Preparation and delivery of Quarterly Statements
|
33
|
|
|
14.2.2
|
Initial Quarterly Statement
|
33
|
|
|
14.2.3
|
QS Compliance
|
33
|
|
|
14.2.4 Contents of Quarterly Statements and Quarterly Statements Data
|
33
|
|
|
14.2.5
|
Corrections
|
35
|
|
14.3
|
Requested Reports
|
35
|
|
14.4
|
Notification Reports
|
37
|
|
14.5
|
Format of Information and Information Procedures
|
37
|
|
14.6
|
Obligation to disclose
|
38
|
|
14.7
|
Continuing obligations
|
38
|
15.
|
Assurance plan
|
38
|
16.
|
Audit and investigation rights of the Confederation
|
39
|
|
16.1
|
General audit and investigation rights
|
39
|
|
16.2
|
Appointment of Monitors
|
41
|
17.
|
Governance
|
41
|
|
17.1
|
Establishment of NCL Unit
|
41
|
|
17.2
|
Establishment of Policies
|
41
|
|
17.3
|
Governance and Organisation of NCL Unit
|
42
|
|
17.4
|
Enhanced Oversight
|
42
|
|
17.5
|
Adoption of further Policies; Modifications to Asset Management Framework and
|
|
|
|
Policies
|
43
|
18.
|
Organisational Requirements
|
44
|
|
18.1
|
Sufficient resources for NCL Unit
|
44
|
Loss Protection Agreement
|
3
|
|
18.2
|
Right of intervention
|
44
|
19.
|
REMUNERATION
|
44
|
20.
|
Representations
|
44
|
|
20.1
|
Initial Representations
|
44
|
|
|
20.1.1
|
Status
|
44
|
|
|
20.1.2
|
Binding obligations
|
44
|
|
|
20.1.3 Non-conflict with other obligations
|
45
|
|
|
20.1.4
|
Power and authority
|
45
|
|
|
20.1.5
|
Authorisations
|
45
|
|
20.2
|
Repeating Representations
|
45
|
21.
|
Fees, Costs and Expenses
|
45
|
|
21.1
|
Guarantee fees
|
45
|
|
21.2
|
Costs and Expenses
|
47
|
|
|
21.2.1
|
Costs of UBS
|
47
|
|
|
21.2.2 Costs of FINMA and additional costs of the Confederation
|
48
|
22.
|
Termination
|
48
|
|
22.1
|
Termination Event
|
48
|
|
22.2
|
Partial termination
|
49
|
|
22.3
|
Full termination
|
50
|
|
22.4
|
Voluntary termination by UBS
|
50
|
23.
|
Default Interest
|
50
|
24.
|
Remedies and waivers
|
50
|
25.
|
Dispute resolution
|
51
|
|
25.1
|
Notice, internal escalation and resolution among Parties
|
51
|
|
25.2
|
Submission to Expert
|
52
|
|
25.3
|
Expert determination
|
52
|
|
25.4
|
Inability to resolve Expert Question
|
53
|
|
25.5
|
Privileged Information
|
53
|
|
25.6
|
Court proceedings and other urgency measures reserved
|
53
|
26.
|
Value added taxes
|
54
|
27.
|
Reservation of rights and obligations
|
54
|
28.
|
Confirmation of effectiveness
|
54
|
29.
|
Nature of Parties' rights and obligations
|
54
|
30.
|
Payment mechanics
|
54
|
|
30.1
|
Currency of account
|
54
|
|
30.2
|
No set-off
|
55
|
|
30.3
|
Business Days
|
55
|
|
30.4
|
Accounts
|
55
|
31.
|
Assignments and transfers
|
55
|
32.
|
Confidential Information
|
55
|
|
32.1
|
Confidentiality
|
55
|
|
|
32.1.1 Confidentiality and limits on use
|
55
|
|
|
32.1.2
|
Non-confidential information
|
56
|
|
|
32.1.3
|
Required disclosure
|
57
|
Loss Protection Agreement
|
4
|
|
|
32.1.4 Securities and other applicable laws and confidentiality obligations
|
57
|
|
32.2
|
Miscellaneous
|
58
|
|
|
32.2.1
|
No rights conferred
|
58
|
|
|
32.2.2
|
Third party rights
|
58
|
|
|
32.2.3 No waiver of privilege
|
58
|
|
|
32.2.4
|
Entire agreement
|
58
|
|
|
32.2.5
|
Continuing obligations
|
58
|
33.
|
Data Protection
|
59
|
34.
|
Notices and communication
|
60
|
|
34.1
|
Notices and declarations in writing or text form
|
60
|
|
34.2
|
Language
|
60
|
|
34.3
|
Addresses
|
61
|
|
34.4
|
Delivery
|
61
|
35.
|
Publicity
|
61
|
36.
|
Independent advice
|
62
|
37.
|
Partial invalidity
|
62
|
38.
|
Entire Agreement and Conflicts
|
62
|
39.
|
Amendments and waivers
|
62
|
40.
|
Counterparts and conclusion of contract
|
63
|
41.
|
Governing law
|
...................................................................................................................
|
63
|
42.
|
Jurisdiction
|
63
|
Signatures
|
....................................................................................................................................
|
93
|
Loss Protection Agreement
|
5
