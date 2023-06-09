Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:48:31 09/06/2023 BST
18.19 CHF   -0.34%
09:28aUBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
RE
09:26aUBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement
DJ
09:23aUBS Secures Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Loss Protection Agreement

06/09/2023 | 08:58am BST
Execution Version

LOSS PROTECTION AGREEMENT

dated

9 June 2023

between

THE SWISS CONFEDERATION

and

UBS GROUP AG

regarding

a loss protection guarantee in accordance with article 14a of the

Federal Additional Liquidity Ordinance

Table of Contents

Clause

Page

1.

Definitions, Interpretation and Calculation of Time Periods

7

1.1

Definitions

7

1.2

Interpretation

7

1.3

Calculation of time periods

8

2.

Loss Protection Guarantee principles

8

2.1

General

.....................................................................................................................

8

2.2

LPG Principles

9

2.2.1

Main principle

9

2.2.2

Covered assets

9

2.2.3 Initial valuation and financial projections

9

2.2.4

Losses

9

2.2.5

Asset management

10

2.2.6 Realisations and loss share

10

2.2.7

Governance

10

2.2.8

Commercial sensibility

10

2.2.9

Guarantee fees

10

3.

Effectiveness

11

4.

Covered Assets

11

4.1

Identification and determination of Covered Assets

11

4.1.1

Identification

11

4.1.2

Non-Covered Assets

11

4.2

Covered Asset Data

13

4.3

Determination of Portfolios

14

4.4

Virtual Data Room

14

5.

Initial Valuation

14

5.1

Definition

14

5.2

FX fluctuation after Initial Valuation

14

5.3

Proposed Initial Valuation

14

5.4

Disagreement on Initial Valuation

15

5.5

Errors in determination of Initial Valuation

15

6.

Loss Budget and Business Plan

15

7.

Realisations

17

7.1

Main obligations

17

7.2

Permitted Realisations

17

7.3

Gross Realisation Proceeds and Net Realisation Proceeds

18

7.4

Realisation procedures

19

7.5

Realisation Documentation

20

7.6

Qualified reporting

20

7.7

Residual Positions

22

8.

Losses

23

8.1

Net Loss Amount and Shared Loss Amount

23

8.2

Excluded Losses and Costs

24

Loss Protection Agreement

2

8.3

Disagreement on the calculation of any Net Loss Amount

24

9.

Drawdown

25

9.1

Undertaking to pay

25

9.2

Drawdown and FINMA Confirmation

25

9.3

Payment of Guaranteed Amount

25

10.

Asset Management

26

10.1

Asset Management Principles

26

10.2

Hedging

26

10.3

Compliance with Underlying Documentation

28

10.4

Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management Policy

28

10.4.1 Establishment of Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management

Policy

28

10.4.2 Content of Asset Management Framework

28

10.4.3 Content and application of Conflicts Management Policy

29

10.4.4 Review of Asset Management Framework and Conflicts Management Policy

................................................................................................................... 30

10.4.5

Arm's length undertaking

30

11.

Transfer of Asset Management Responsibilities

30

12.

Restricted Conduct

30

13.

Monitoring

31

14.

Information undertakings / reporting

32

14.1

General information obligations

32

14.2

Quarterly reporting

33

14.2.1 Preparation and delivery of Quarterly Statements

33

14.2.2

Initial Quarterly Statement

33

14.2.3

QS Compliance

33

14.2.4 Contents of Quarterly Statements and Quarterly Statements Data

33

14.2.5

Corrections

35

14.3

Requested Reports

35

14.4

Notification Reports

37

14.5

Format of Information and Information Procedures

37

14.6

Obligation to disclose

38

14.7

Continuing obligations

38

15.

Assurance plan

38

16.

Audit and investigation rights of the Confederation

39

16.1

General audit and investigation rights

39

16.2

Appointment of Monitors

41

17.

Governance

41

17.1

Establishment of NCL Unit

41

17.2

Establishment of Policies

41

17.3

Governance and Organisation of NCL Unit

42

17.4

Enhanced Oversight

42

17.5

Adoption of further Policies; Modifications to Asset Management Framework and

Policies

43

18.

Organisational Requirements

44

18.1

Sufficient resources for NCL Unit

44

Loss Protection Agreement

3

18.2

Right of intervention

44

19.

REMUNERATION

44

20.

Representations

44

20.1

Initial Representations

44

20.1.1

Status

44

20.1.2

Binding obligations

44

20.1.3 Non-conflict with other obligations

45

20.1.4

Power and authority

45

20.1.5

Authorisations

45

20.2

Repeating Representations

45

21.

Fees, Costs and Expenses

45

21.1

Guarantee fees

45

21.2

Costs and Expenses

47

21.2.1

Costs of UBS

47

21.2.2 Costs of FINMA and additional costs of the Confederation

48

22.

Termination

48

22.1

Termination Event

48

22.2

Partial termination

49

22.3

Full termination

50

22.4

Voluntary termination by UBS

50

23.

Default Interest

50

24.

Remedies and waivers

50

25.

Dispute resolution

51

25.1

Notice, internal escalation and resolution among Parties

51

25.2

Submission to Expert

52

25.3

Expert determination

52

25.4

Inability to resolve Expert Question

53

25.5

Privileged Information

53

25.6

Court proceedings and other urgency measures reserved

53

26.

Value added taxes

54

27.

Reservation of rights and obligations

54

28.

Confirmation of effectiveness

54

29.

Nature of Parties' rights and obligations

54

30.

Payment mechanics

54

30.1

Currency of account

54

30.2

No set-off

55

30.3

Business Days

55

30.4

Accounts

55

31.

Assignments and transfers

55

32.

Confidential Information

55

32.1

Confidentiality

55

32.1.1 Confidentiality and limits on use

55

32.1.2

Non-confidential information

56

32.1.3

Required disclosure

57

Loss Protection Agreement

4

32.1.4 Securities and other applicable laws and confidentiality obligations

57

32.2

Miscellaneous

58

32.2.1

No rights conferred

58

32.2.2

Third party rights

58

32.2.3 No waiver of privilege

58

32.2.4

Entire agreement

58

32.2.5

Continuing obligations

58

33.

Data Protection

59

34.

Notices and communication

60

34.1

Notices and declarations in writing or text form

60

34.2

Language

60

34.3

Addresses

61

34.4

Delivery

61

35.

Publicity

61

36.

Independent advice

62

37.

Partial invalidity

62

38.

Entire Agreement and Conflicts

62

39.

Amendments and waivers

62

40.

Counterparts and conclusion of contract

63

41.

Governing law

...................................................................................................................

63

42.

Jurisdiction

63

Signatures

....................................................................................................................................

93

Loss Protection Agreement

5

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 802 M 34 199 M 27 253 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 183 M 4 927 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 117 M 11 249 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 54 578 M 60 597 M 48 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,26 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.1.01%32 765
