UBS : Management report

UBS Group Management report Terms used in this report, unless the context requires otherwise "UBS," "UBS Group," "UBS Group AG consolidated," "Group," "the Group," "we," "us" and "our" UBS Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS AG consolidated" UBS AG and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS Group AG" and "UBS Group AG standalone" UBS Group AG on a standalone basis "UBS AG" and "UBS AG standalone" UBS AG on a standalone basis "UBS Switzerland AG" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone" UBS Switzerland AG on a standalone basis "UBS Europe SE consolidated" UBS Europe SE and its consolidated subsidiaries "UBS Americas Holding LLC" and "UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated" UBS Americas Holding LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries "1m" One million, i.e., 1,000,000 "1bn" One billion, i.e., 1,000,000,000 "1trn" One trillion, i.e., 1,000,000,000,000 Recent developments Russia's invasion of Ukraine The war in Ukraine has led to one of the largest humanitarian crises in decades, severe sanctions imposed by various governments on Russia and certain Russian entities and nationals, a mass exodus of businesses from Russia, and heightened volatility across global markets. The long-term consequences are still difficult to assess, but there will likely be global ramifications that are felt for some time. As a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several jurisdictions, including the US, the EU, the UK, Switzerland and others, continue to impose extensive sanctions on Russia and Belarus and certain Russian and Belarusian entities and nationals. We are not conducting any new business in Russia or with Russia-domiciled clients. We have reduced our exposure to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Our direct country risk exposure to Russia decreased to USD 0.3bn as of 30 June 2022 compared with USD 0.4bn as of 31 March 2022 and USD 0.6bn as of 31 December 2021. This includes trade finance exposures in Personal & Corporate Banking, a single loan in the Investment Bank, nostro and cash account balances and issuer risk on trading inventory within the Investment Bank. We had no material direct country risk exposures to Ukraine or to Belarus as of 30 June 2022. Reliance on Russian, Ukrainian or Belarusian assets as collateral for secured financing is negligible. Countries have imposed, and continue to impose, novel forms of sanctions. For example, in the first quarter of 2022, the EU and Switzerland prohibited acceptance of deposits in excess of EUR 100,000 from Russian persons not entitled to residency in the European Economic Area (the EEA) or Switzerland. Around 0.4% of our invested assets in Global Wealth Management as of 30 June 2022 related to such clients, compared with around 0.7% as of 31 March 2022. Second quarter 2022 report | UBS Group AG | Recent developments 3 We are monitoring potential second-order impacts on our clients and other counterparties, including those that may result from a prolongation or escalation of hostilities. These may include, but are not limited to, effects of supply chain disruptions and impacts on industry sectors that are affected by energy and other commodity prices or dependent on specific geographies. We continue to monitor settlement risk on certain open transactions with Russian bank and non-bank counterparties or Russian underlyings, as market closures and the imposition of exchange controls, sanctions or other measures may further limit our ability to settle transactions or to realize collateral if required, which may result in unexpected increases in exposures. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia and Belarus have increased the risk of cyberattacks from foreign state actors, activists or other parties. As of 19 July 2022, more than 10,000 clients and 12,000 UBS employees had donated over USD 25m to the UBS Optimus Foundation Ukraine Relief Fund. Combined with the matched funding from UBS and our strategic partner XTX Markets, more than USD 50m has been raised to support the immediate response to the humanitarian crisis, as well as longer-term recovery efforts. Through partners, including Hope and Homes for Children and the International Rescue Committee, we provide a variety of assistance measures, such as distributing basic survival and medical supplies and services, making emergency grants to local organizations serving children, and facilitating refugee integration into host countries. Regulatory and legal developments Amendment of the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance regarding the final implementation of Basel III In July 2022, the Swiss Federal Department of Finance (the FDF) launched a consultation on amending the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance with the aim of implementing the final elements of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) reforms (Basel III) in Swiss law. In parallel, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has opened a consultation on the associated implementing circulars. We currently estimate that the implementation of the revised Basel III framework may lead to a net increase in risk- weighted assets (RWA) of around USD 20bn in 2024, excluding mitigating actions. The estimate includes credit risk and operational risk RWA from the finalization of the Basel III framework, as well as market risk and credit valuation adjustment RWA from the fundamental review of the trading book (FRTB), based on our current understanding of the relevant standards. The precise impact might change as a result of new or revised regulatory interpretations, including those related to historical operational losses and model calibration, the implementation of Basel III standards into national law, changes in business growth, market conditions and other factors. The consultations will last until 25 October 2022. The Swiss Federal Council's Capital Adequacy Ordinance and the associated FINMA ordinances are scheduled to enter into force on 1 July 2024, with the phasing in of certain elements until 2028. Revision of the Swiss liquidity requirements In June 2022, the Swiss Federal Council adopted the revisions to the Swiss Liquidity Ordinance. The revisions will increase the regulatory minimum liquidity requirements for systemically important banks, including UBS Group AG. The increase in UBS's liquidity requirements remains uncertain pending supervisory guidance from FINMA. The final rule became effective on 1 July 2022, with a transition period of 18 months. In accordance with Article 31b of the Liquidity Ordinance, the FDF provided a report to the Swiss Federal Council in which it reviewed Swiss and foreign provisions regarding the net stable funding ratio. The report identified no need for regulatory action. FINMA revision of Circular 2008/21 "Operational Risks - Banks" In July 2022, FINMA completed a consultation regarding the revision of Circular 2008/21 "Operational Risks - Banks," which will incorporate the BCBS's new Principles on Operational Resilience into the FINMA framework. The circular will also cover the updated Principles for the Sound Management of Operational Risk, which cover a range of issues, including managing information and communication technology risks, cyber risks, and the risks involving critical data. The revised circular will enter into force on 1 January 2023, and firms will be given three years thereafter to comply with the operational resilience elements thereof. Second quarter 2022 report | UBS Group AG | Recent developments 4 Developments regarding sustainability and climate risk In June 2022, the Swiss Bankers Association issued two new self-regulation minimum requirements. One requirement sets standards for the consideration of sustainability criteria in the investment advisory process and the other regulates the mortgage advisory process. In parallel, in June 2022 the FDF jointly with industry associations, non-governmental organizations and selected companies, including UBS, developed a voluntary best-practice approach for investing in line with the COP 21 Paris Agreement. This resulted in the Swiss Climate Scores, which consist of six indicators that provide transparency regarding climate-related information, such as carbon emissions and the implied temperature increase of a portfolio. The scores were developed to underpin Switzerland's leading role as a sustainable financial center. UBS will start its implementation efforts in the second half of 2022. In April 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission published its proposed rules on climate-related disclosures in the US Federal Register. The proposal requires qualitative disclosures on climate risk management processes inclusive of governance, risk identification and scenario analyses, and quantitative disclosures on greenhouse gas emissions and financial statement impacts. As proposed, the new requirements would apply beginning with our Annual Report 2023. Other developments Sale of our shareholding in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. In the second quarter of 2022, we completed the sale of our 49% shareholding in our Japanese real estate joint venture, Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., to KKR & Co. Inc., as announced on 17 March 2022. The sale resulted in a pre-tax gain of USD 848m in Asset Management and increased our CET1 capital by USD 979m. Our asset management, wealth management and investment banking businesses operating in Japan were not affected by the sale. Organizational changes As announced on 12 July 2022, Iqbal Khan will become sole President Global Wealth Management, effective 3 October 2022, following Tom Naratil's decision to step down as Co-President Global Wealth Management and President UBS Americas. Naureen Hassan will join UBS from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to succeed Tom Naratil as President UBS Americas and CEO of UBS Americas Holding LLC and will become a member of UBS's Group Executive Board on 3 October 2022. Second quarter 2022 report | UBS Group AG | Recent developments 5 Group performance Income statement For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD m 30.6.22 31.3.22 30.6.21 1Q22 2Q21 30.6.22 30.6.21 Net interest income 1,665 1,771 1,628 (6) 2 3,436 3,241 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,619 2,226 1,479 (27) 9 3,845 2,787 Net fee and commission income 4,774 5,353 5,557 (11) (14) 10,127 11,248 Other income 859 32 233 268 891 297 Total revenues 8,917 9,382 8,897 (5) 0 18,299 17,574 Credit loss expense / (release) 7 18 (80) (64) 25 (108) Personnel expenses 4,422 4,920 4,772 (10) (7) 9,343 9,573 General and administrative expenses 1,370 1,208 1,103 13 24 2,578 2,192 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets 503 506 509 (1) (1) 1,009 1,026 Operating expenses 6,295 6,634 6,384 (5) (1) 12,929 12,790 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,615 2,729 2,593 (4) 1 5,344 4,891 Tax expense / (benefit) 497 585 581 (15) (15) 1,082 1,053 Net profit / (loss) 2,118 2,144 2,012 (1) 5 4,262 3,838 Net profit / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 10 8 6 29 89 18 9 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 2,108 2,136 2,006 (1) 5 4,244 3,830 Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 1,079 (72) 2,602 (59) 1,008 2,263 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (17) 26 20 9 10 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 1,097 (98) 2,582 (58) 999 2,252 Results: 2Q22 vs 2Q21 Operating profit before tax increased by USD 22m, or 1%, to USD 2,615m, reflecting lower operating expenses and an increase in total revenues, largely offset by net credit loss expenses of USD 7m compared with net credit loss releases of USD 80m in the second quarter of 2021. Operating expenses decreased by USD 89m, or 1%, to USD 6,295m, which included positive foreign currency effects. Personnel expenses decreased by USD 350m, mainly reflecting lower expenses for salaries and variable compensation, partly offset by a USD 267m increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to higher expenses for litigation, regulatory and similar matters. Total revenues increased by USD 20m to USD 8,917m, which included negative foreign currency effects. Other income increased by USD 626m, largely driven by USD 810m higher gains on sale of minority shareholdings in Asset Management, partly offset by real estate-related losses of USD 46m, compared with gains of USD 101m in the prior-year quarter. In addition, total combined net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss increased by USD 178m. These effects were largely offset by a USD 783m decrease in net fee and commission income, reflecting negative market performance and lower levels of IPO and follow-on activity, as well as a decrease in the level of client activity. Total revenues: 2Q22 vs 2Q21 Net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss Total combined net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss increased by USD 178m to USD 3,284m, mainly driven by Global Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, partly offset by Group Functions. Global Wealth Management increased by USD 227m to USD 1,548m, largely reflecting higher net interest income, mainly due to an increase in deposit revenues, which was driven by both higher deposit margins, as a result of rising interest rates, and increased deposit volumes. The Investment Bank increased by USD 73m to USD 1,370m. Financing increased by USD 122m, mainly as the prior-year quarter included an USD 87m loss incurred from the exit of remaining exposures relating to the default of a US-based client of our prime brokerage business in the first quarter of 2021. Derivatives & Solutions increased by USD 107m, driven by Rates and Foreign Exchange, which benefited from elevated volatility due to inflationary concerns and the actions of central banks, partly offset by lower revenues in Credit resulting from widening spreads. These increases were partly offset by a USD 126m decrease in Global Banking, mainly reflecting lower Leveraged Capital Markets revenues. Second quarter 2022 report | UBS Group AG | Group performance 6 Group Functions was negative USD 265m compared with negative USD 158m, mainly reflecting the net effects of accounting asymmetries, including hedge accounting ineffectiveness, within Group Treasury. Refer to "Note 3 Net interest income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information about net interest income Net interest income and other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss For the quarter ended % change from Year-to-date USD m 30.6.22 31.3.22 30.6.21 1Q22 2Q21 30.6.22 30.6.21 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at amortized cost and fair value through other comprehensive income 1,310 1,363 1,270 (4) 3 2,673 2,535 Net interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 355 408 357 (13) (1) 763 706 Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,619 2,226 1,479 (27) 9 3,845 2,787 Total 3,284 3,997 3,106 (18) 6 7,281 6,028 Global Wealth Management 1,548 1,442 1,321 7 17 2,991 2,622 of which: net interest income 1,268 1,141 1,026 11 24 2,409 2,023 of which: transaction-based income from foreign exchange and other intermediary activity 1 281 301 295 (7) (5) 582 598 Personal & Corporate Banking 641 665 643 (4) 0 1,306 1,247 of which: net interest income 522 535 526 (2) (1) 1,057 1,039 of which: transaction-based income from foreign exchange and other intermediary activity 1 119 130 117 (9) 2 249 208 Asset Management (10) (2) 4 515 (11) (3) Investment Bank 2 1,370 2,004 1,297 (32) 6 3,373 2,381 Global Banking 31 115 157 (73) (80) 146 300 Global Markets 1,339 1,888 1,140 (29) 17 3,227 2,081 Group Functions (265) (112) (158) 137 67 (377) (218) 1 Mainly includes spread-related income in connection with client-driven transactions, foreign currency translation effects and income and expenses from precious metals, which are included in the income statement line Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts reported on this line are one component of Transaction-based income in the management discussion and analysis in the "Global Wealth Management" and "Personal & Corporate Banking" sections of this report. 2 Investment Bank information is provided at the business-line level rather than by financial statement reporting line, in order to reflect the underlying business activities, which is consistent with the structure of the management discussion and analysis in the "Investment Bank" section of this report. Net fee and commission income Net fee and commission income decreased by USD 783m to USD 4,774m. Underwriting fees decreased by USD 276m to USD 111m, largely driven by lower equity underwriting revenues from public offerings in the Investment Bank, reflecting lower levels of IPO and follow-on activity. Investment fund fees and fees for portfolio management and related services decreased by USD 172m and USD 128m, respectively, driven by Asset Management and Global Wealth Management, mainly reflecting negative market performance, partly offset by the effects of net new money generation and net new fee-generating assets, respectively. In addition, Asset Management performance fee income decreased, mainly in our Hedge Fund businesses and Equities. Net brokerage fees decreased by USD 145m to USD 818m, reflecting lower levels of client activity in Global Wealth Management, particularly in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and in the Investment Bank in relation to cash equities. M&A and corporate finance fees decreased by USD 110m to USD 220m, largely reflecting lower revenues from merger and acquisition transactions in the Global Banking business in the Investment Bank. Refer to "Note 4 Net fee and commission income" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of this report for more information Other income Other income was USD 859m, compared with USD 233m in the prior-year quarter. The increase was largely driven by USD 810m higher gains on sale of minority shareholdings in Asset Management, largely reflecting an USD 848m gain in the second quarter of 2022, related to the sale of our shareholding in our Japanese real estate joint venture, Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. This was partly offset by USD 46m of remeasurement losses relating to properties held for sale, compared with gains of USD 101m in the prior-year quarter. The second quarter of 2021 also included income of USD 45m related to a legacy bankruptcy claim. Refer to the "Recent developments" section of this report for more information about the sale of our shareholding in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. 