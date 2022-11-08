UBS Offices in Germany Searched by Prosecutors In Probe Linked to Sanctioned Oligarch, Bloomberg Reports

--UBS Group AG offices in Frankfurt and Munich have been searched by authorities as part of an investigation linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said the searches are part of an investigation into alleged money laundering, without naming the lender, and said no bank employees were considered suspects, according to Bloomberg.

--UBS couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3EfaCW7

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 0939ET