  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:09 2022-11-08 am EST
16.34 CHF   +0.11%
09:39aUBS Offices in Germany Searched by Prosecutors In Probe Linked to Sanctioned Oligarch, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
07:34aGerman Prosecutors Raid UBS Offices Amid Probe on Russian Oligarch
MT
06:03aGerman officials search UBS branches linked to Russian oligarch Usmanov
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Offices in Germany Searched by Prosecutors In Probe Linked to Sanctioned Oligarch, Bloomberg Reports

11/08/2022 | 09:39am EST
--UBS Group AG offices in Frankfurt and Munich have been searched by authorities as part of an investigation linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said the searches are part of an investigation into alleged money laundering, without naming the lender, and said no bank employees were considered suspects, according to Bloomberg.

--UBS couldn't immediately be reached for comment.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/3EfaCW7


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 0939ET

Financials
Sales 2022 34 062 M 34 402 M 34 402 M
Net income 2022 7 173 M 7 245 M 7 245 M
Net cash 2022 41 895 M 42 313 M 42 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 51 952 M 52 469 M 52 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 72 009
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,33 CHF
Average target price 20,02 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-0.58%52 469
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.13%101 577
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.20%64 506
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.60%36 164
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.96%34 287
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.4.05%33 836