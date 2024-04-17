April 17 (Reuters) -
* UBS PLANS NEXT ROUND OF LAYOFFS IN CREDIT SUISSE INTEGRATION, JOB CUTS EXPECTED TO AFFECT MORE THAN 100 POSITIONS - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2dfaztqp Further company coverage:
