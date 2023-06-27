--UBS is planning to cut over half of Credit Suisse's workforce, including bankers, traders and support staff in London, New York, and some parts of Asia, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The cuts are expected to begin next month, with additional rounds tentatively scheduled for September and October, the report said.

--A UBS spokesperson declined to comment on the job exits, according to the report.

Full report: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-27/ubs-preparing-to-cut-more-than-half-of-credit-suisse-workforce

