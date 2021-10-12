UBS : Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results

Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results
UBS invites you to the presentation of its third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. They will be presented by Ralph Hamers, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kirt Gardner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Martin Osinga, Investor Relations, and Marsha Askins, Head Communications & Branding.
The presentation and analyst Q&A session will be broadcast via webcast with a simultaneous slideshow. The Q&A for media will be held via separate telephone conference.
Time
09.00-10.30 (CEST) / 08.00-09.30 (BST) / 03.00-04.30 (EDT): Presentation and analyst Q&A.
10.45-11.15 (CEST) / 09.45-10.15 (BST) / 04.45-05.15 (EDT): Media Q&A.
Webcast for results presentation and analyst Q&A
Conference call for media Q&A session
CH/Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 07
UK: +44 (0)121 281 80 12
USA: +1 213 799 17 25
Other locations: +41 (0)58 310 50 07
Please make sure to dial-in to the conference call early. Once connected, please press "*" and "1" to register for the question queue or "*" and "0" for operator assistance.
Documentation
The third-quarter report, media release and slide presentation will be available from Tuesday, October 26, at 06:45 AM (CEST) at www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting.
