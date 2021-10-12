Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/12 08:48:06 am
15.52 CHF   -0.67%
08:52aUBS : Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results
PU
05:41aUBS AG : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
10/11Huafu Fashion Raises $177 Million in Private Share Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results

10/12/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results
Zurich12 oct. 2021, 02:45Media GlobalMedia SwitzerlandMedia Releases AmericasMedia Releases EMEAMedia Releases APAC

UBS invites you to the presentation of its third-quarter results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. They will be presented by Ralph Hamers, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kirt Gardner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Martin Osinga, Investor Relations, and Marsha Askins, Head Communications & Branding.

The presentation and analyst Q&A session will be broadcast via webcast with a simultaneous slideshow. The Q&A for media will be held via separate telephone conference.

Time

09.00-10.30 (CEST) / 08.00-09.30 (BST) / 03.00-04.30 (EDT): Presentation and analyst Q&A.

10.45-11.15 (CEST) / 09.45-10.15 (BST) / 04.45-05.15 (EDT): Media Q&A.

Webcast for results presentation and analyst Q&A

The presentation can be followed live on www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting with a simultaneous slide show.

The webcast of the results presentation remains available on www.ubs.com/investors.

Conference call for media Q&A session

CH/Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 07
UK: +44 (0)121 281 80 12
USA: +1 213 799 17 25
Other locations: +41 (0)58 310 50 07

Please make sure to dial-in to the conference call early. Once connected, please press "*" and "1" to register for the question queue or "*" and "0" for operator assistance.

Documentation

The third-quarter report, media release and slide presentation will be available from Tuesday, October 26, at 06:45 AM (CEST) at www.ubs.com/quarterlyreporting.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 12:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
08:52aUBS : Presentation of UBS's third-quarter 2021 results
PU
05:41aUBS AG : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
10/11Huafu Fashion Raises $177 Million in Private Share Sale
MT
10/11Top Midday Decliners
MT
10/11UBS : and Hello Alice Launch Grant Program to Bridge the Funding Gap for Female Founders o..
BU
10/11UBS : Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT
BU
10/11CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/11EQT : to Divest Broadband Services Company Adamo to Ardian Infrastructure
MT
10/11UBS : Covered Bond Programme (the "Programme")
PU
10/08Financial Stocks Finishing Higher Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 661 M 34 134 M 34 134 M
Net income 2021 5 530 M 5 962 M 5 962 M
Net cash 2021 5 721 M 6 168 M 6 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 54 321 M 58 615 M 58 563 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,63 CHF
Average target price 17,54 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG25.30%58 615
BLACKROCK, INC.17.03%127 803
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 498
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)31.57%47 923
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.04%44 223
STATE STREET CORPORATION24.99%33 261