    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
06/02 11:30:11 am EDT
18.07 CHF   -0.17%
11:42aUBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list
BU
06/01Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief
RE
06/01UBS advisor team in the Midwest market named among Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams
BU
UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

06/02/2022 | 11:42am EDT
UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jonathan Beukelman, an advisor in the firm’s Denver office has been named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022.

“It’s gratifying to see Jonathan acknowledged for his long-standing dedication and commitment to meeting the sophisticated needs of his clients,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Jonathan continuously goes above and beyond to provide his clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service, and we congratulate him on this well-earned recognition.”

Jonathan has more than 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. He and his team at Montage Financial Group specialize in providing high net worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including estate planning, tax optimization, liability management and philanthropic strategies.

In recognition of his dedication to clients, this is the ninth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list. He has also been named to numerous industry accolades over the years, including Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors, and many others. Jonathan is a Family Office Consultant and is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which recognizes the firm’s top 2% of advisors.

This year’s Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list draws from data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. The list is compiled based on a variety of factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35 052 M 36 337 M 36 337 M
Net income 2022 7 712 M 7 994 M 7 994 M
Net cash 2022 56 965 M 59 054 M 59 054 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 60 619 M 62 842 M 62 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 89,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,10 CHF
Average target price 21,63 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG10.23%62 842
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.86%100 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.18%78 436
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.40%36 876
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%33 186
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-10.35%29 723