UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Jonathan Beukelman, an advisor in the firm’s Denver office has been named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022.

“It’s gratifying to see Jonathan acknowledged for his long-standing dedication and commitment to meeting the sophisticated needs of his clients,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Jonathan continuously goes above and beyond to provide his clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service, and we congratulate him on this well-earned recognition.”

Jonathan has more than 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. He and his team at Montage Financial Group specialize in providing high net worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including estate planning, tax optimization, liability management and philanthropic strategies.

In recognition of his dedication to clients, this is the ninth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list. He has also been named to numerous industry accolades over the years, including Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors, and many others. Jonathan is a Family Office Consultant and is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which recognizes the firm’s top 2% of advisors.

This year’s Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list draws from data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. The list is compiled based on a variety of factors including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

