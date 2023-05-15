Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:07:29 2023-05-15 am EDT
17.25 CHF   +0.10%
10:31aUBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list
01:21aUBS Chief Says Problems at Credit Suisse Already Existent for 'Six, Seven Years'
05/12CDS committee accepts to hear question on Credit Suisse AT1 bonds
UBS Private Wealth Advisor Jonathan Beukelman named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list

05/15/2023 | 10:31am EDT
UBS announced today that Jonathan Beukelman, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Denver, Colorado office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2023. This is the tenth consecutive year that Jonathan has been named to the list.

“We are proud to once again see Jonathan acknowledged for his long-standing dedication to providing clients with exceptional financial advice and personalized service,” said Michael Gatewood, Managing Director, Chicago Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. “This recognition is a testament to his experience, professionalism and unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. We are honored to have him represent UBS and look forward to his continued success.”

Jonathan has more than 24 years of experience working in the financial services industry and has been with UBS since 2008. As a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Montage Financial Group, a 25-member team with offices in Colorado, Nevada and Nebraska, he provides ultra-high net worth individuals, multi-generational families and corporate entities with holistic wealth management advice, including estate planning, tax optimization, business exit strategy and philanthropic planning. He focuses on building trusted relationships to provide clients with personalized advice and solutions. Jonathan is also a UBS Family Office Consultant (FOC), a designation reserved for the firm’s Financial Advisors that undergo rigorous training and have a track record of understanding the investment, business, passion and legacy needs of sophisticated, exceptional clients and aligning them to the full suite of UBS capabilities.

Jonathan has received numerous industry accolades over the years for his dedication to clients, including the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list (2016-2023), the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2018-2023), and many others. Montage Financial Group has also been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Teams list in 2022 and 2023, as well as the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management teams list for 2023.

The 2023 Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisors list is compiled based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors, including revenue produced for the firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

For the full list and further information, please visit https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 30 827 M 34 367 M 34 367 M
Net income 2023 5 679 M 6 331 M 6 331 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 174 M 14 174 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 51 528 M 57 446 M 57 446 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 17,24 CHF
Average target price 21,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG0.17%57 446
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.97%96 612
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.01%35 671
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.80%31 684
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-5.79%30 559
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-3.44%23 650
