Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Advisor Team

12/21/2020 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Scott Belveal and Adam Lambert will be joining UBS. The team manages approximately USD 1.7 billion in client assets.

Scott and Adam will join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, located in the Philadelphia office, reporting to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

“I’m delighted that these two, productive advisors are joining our growing Northeast market,” said John Mathews, Head of UHNW and PWM Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Scott and Adam will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Scott and Adam will be joined by Max Hine, Relationship Manager, Kendal Glatthorn, Team Business Manager, and Ray Farnesi, Wealth Strategy Associate.

“Scott, Adam and their team bring decades of experience working with Ultra High Net Worth clients and we are pleased to welcome them to UBS,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Private Wealth Market Head at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We are focused on growing our team of productive financial advisors and are confident that Scott, Adam and their talented team will help us expand our Philadelphia market.”

Scott, Adam, Max, Kendal and Ray will be serving out their notice period prior to joining UBS.

Scott has decades of experience in the financial services industry and spent the past 20 years at Goldman Sachs, both in Menlo Park, California and in Philadelphia. He served six years as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army. He received an MBA from Columbia University and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy.

Adam spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs working as a Private Wealth Advisor in Philadelphia. Previously, he spent five years at Marsh McLennan. He received an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a BBA from the University of Michigan.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about UBS GROUP AG
10:02aUBS : Private Wealth Management Hires USD 1.7bn Philadelphia-Based Financial Adv..
BU
09:10aFormer Barclays boss named as Bank of England policymaker
RE
08:02aWPP : UBS Boosts WPP Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
07:03aGlobal Stocks Drop, Oil Tumbles on Fresh Covid-19 Travel Restrictions
DJ
05:47aGlobal Stocks Drop, Oil Tumbles
DJ
12/18Nike Powers Through Pandemic With Digital Push -- Update
DJ
12/18Nike Powers Through Pandemic With Digital Push
DJ
12/18FEDEX : UBS Expects 'More Gradual' FedEx's Ground Margin Expansion
MT
12/18CASELLA WASTE : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Casella Waste Systems to $62 From $6..
MT
12/18CLEAN HARBORS : UBS Adjusts Clean Harbors' Price Target to $90 From $85, Reitera..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29 091 M 32 765 M 32 765 M
Net income 2020 5 219 M 5 878 M 5 878 M
Net cash 2020 7 596 M 8 555 M 8 555 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
Yield 2020 2,98%
Capitalization 44 616 M 50 399 M 50 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 71 230
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,82 CHF
Last Close Price 12,44 CHF
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG1.72%50 399
BLACKROCK, INC.39.01%106 574
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.68%60 943
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.95%36 145
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.23.47%34 065
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.67%24 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ