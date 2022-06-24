Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
16.00 CHF   +6.03%
12:39pLargest US Banks Rally After Passing Fed's Annual 'Stress Test'
MT
10:54aBank sector rallies after passing stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
06/23Deutsche Bank, Six Other European Banks Showcase Strong Capital in US Annual Stress Test
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Private Wealth Management hires $500 million financial advisor team in Washington, D.C.

06/24/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Mikail Qazi and Timothy Martin have joined the firm in Washington, D.C. The team manages approximately $500 million in client assets for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Mikail and Timothy join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, and report to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

“Mikail and Timothy have decades of industry experience and a deep commitment to helping their clients meet their financial goals and objectives,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and are confident their expertise will help us continue to grow our business in this important market.”

“We are committed to providing our high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with the highest level of personalized service and advice,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. “Mikail and Timothy will be a strong addition to our private wealth management business, as we continue to expand our local presence in the Washington, D.C. and Northeast market.”

Mikail joins UBS from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he spent the past 17 years advising high net worth individuals. Prior to that, he advised high net worth clients on alternative investments at private equity firm Brookwood LLC. Mikail holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation and was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Washington, D.C. for the last four years. He graduated from the University of Virginia as a Rodman Scholar.

Timothy spent the past decade at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®). He focuses on advising high net worth individuals and families on retirement planning, investment management and estate planning. Timothy also holds the CRPC® designation. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of South Carolina.

Mikail and Timothy will be joined by Albana Droboniku, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
12:39pLargest US Banks Rally After Passing Fed's Annual 'Stress Test'
MT
10:54aBank sector rallies after passing stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
06/23Deutsche Bank, Six Other European Banks Showcase Strong Capital in US Annual Stress Tes..
MT
06/23UBS Grows Alternative Investment Team in Singapore to Capture Rising Demand
MT
06/23Switzerland to Allow Ukrainian Refugees to Exchange Cash at Credit Suisse, UBS Branches
MT
06/21BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades UBS AG to Neutral From Outperform
MT
06/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 20, 2022
06/20UBS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06/17Credit Suisse pays up to redeem A1 bond, sends 'message to the market'
RE
06/17Santander picks calm insider as CEO to help build bridges
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 706 M 36 354 M 36 354 M
Net income 2022 7 672 M 8 036 M 8 036 M
Net cash 2022 56 965 M 59 670 M 59 670 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,69x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 50 522 M 52 921 M 52 921 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,18x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 15,09 CHF
Average target price 21,35 CHF
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-8.13%54 007
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.77%92 308
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.56%68 161
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.29%34 113
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.71%28 832
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-20.59%26 499