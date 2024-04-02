UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Private Wealth Advisors William Wright and Matthew Hoffman will be joining the firm in New York City, along with Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Audrey Kaus.

At the conclusion of their respective notice periods, William and Matthew will join the UBS Manhattan Market in New York City. The team will be located in the firm’s 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management office and will report to Market Directors Thomas Conigatti and Neal Cooper.

“We’re thrilled that Will, Matt and Audrey will be joining our team, and we look forward to supporting them as they build and grow their careers here at UBS,” said Tom Conigatti, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Their combined talents and dedication to client success make them a great addition to our culture and will help us to continue delivering unparalleled financial advice to our clients.”

“Will and Matt have extensive experience and deeply understand their clients’ sophisticated financial needs,” said Neal Cooper, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “With our firm’s global resources and capabilities now at their disposal, I’m confident that they will be able to provide even greater value for clients throughout their financial journeys.”

William and Matthew advise high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate executives on all aspects of their wealth, including trust and estate planning, philanthropic giving and asset management advice. The team offers access to opportunities beyond day-to-day portfolio management, including next generation education programs, innovative philanthropic and legacy planning strategies, and family office experiences that incorporate lifestyle services.

William Wright will join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor. Will has more than 18 years of industry experience and began his career in financial services with Goldman Sachs in 2006. He serves a select circle of families whose significant wealth creates ongoing and often complex considerations. Through a deep understanding of each client’s balance sheet and expected cash flows, Will strives to provide clients with the clarity and guidance to make smart decisions. Will earned a Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University. He is also holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. Will lives in New York City with his husband and dog. His interests include history, dogs, gardening in pots, wine collecting, music and fitness, as well as traveling to the mountains for skiing and hiking.

Matthew Hoffman will join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a Private Wealth Advisor. Matt began his career in financial services in 2015 and advises a limited number of C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and high-earning professionals with multigenerational wealth. By understanding clients' long-term objectives, Matt is able to provide objective advice around clients' balance sheets and cash flows. Matt earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan. He resides in New York City where his interests include golf, tennis, and NY sports. Matt enjoys getting out of the city on the weekends to hike and fish.

Audrey Kaus will join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a Senior Wealth Strategy Associate. In her role, she will be responsible for managing all team operations and client requests, while supporting overall business development for the team. Since beginning her career in 2022 at J.P. Morgan, Audrey has led with a client-centric mindset, centered around delivering a personalized experience that is both effective and tailored to each client’s individual goals. Audrey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business-Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from The University of Chicago. She lives in New York City, and her interests include fitness, country music, cooking, animals, and travel.

