UBS : Quartalsberichte

UBS AG consolidated key figures

As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.21 31.3.21 31.12.20 30.6.20 30.6.21 30.6.20 Results Operating income 9,071 8,836 8,220 7,512 17,906 15,521 Operating expenses 6,589 6,684 6,324 5,987 13,274 12,197 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,481 2,151 1,896 1,525 4,632 3,324 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,913 1,710 1,563 1,194 3,623 2,615 Profitability and growth Return on equity (%) 13.6 11.9 10.9 8.4 12.7 9.3 Return on tangible equity (%) 15.3 13.4 12.2 9.5 14.3 10.5 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 19.4 17.8 16.3 13.0 18.6 14.4 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%) 12.5 12.3 11.7 10.9 12.4 11.6 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)1 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.4 3.4 Cost / income ratio (%) 73.3 75.9 76.3 76.9 74.6 75.9 Net profit growth (%) 60.3 20.3 151.3 (8.7) 38.5 10.1 Resources Total assets 1,085,861 1,109,234 1,125,327 1,063,446 1,085,861 1,063,446 Equity attributable to shareholders 55,361 57,446 57,754 55,384 55,361 55,384 Common equity tier 1 capital2 40,190 38,826 38,181 37,403 40,190 37,403 Risk-weighted assets2 290,470 285,119 286,743 284,798 290,470 284,798 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)2 13.8 13.6 13.3 13.1 13.8 13.1 Going concern capital ratio (%)2 19.1 18.7 18.3 17.9 19.1 17.9 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)2 34.6 34.2 34.2 31.9 34.6 31.9 Leverage ratio denominator1,2 1,039,375 1,039,736 1,036,771 974,135 1,039,375 974,135 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)1,2 3.87 3.73 3.68 3.84 3.87 3.84 Going concern leverage ratio (%)1,2 5.3 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.3 5.2 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)2 9.7 9.4 9.5 9.3 9.7 9.3 Other Invested assets (USD billion)3 4,485 4,306 4,187 3,588 4,485 3,588 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 47,227 47,592 47,546 47,120 47,227 47,120

1 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 2 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.