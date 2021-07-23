Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Quartalsberichte

07/23/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS AG

Second quarter 2021 report

Corporate calendar UBS AG

Publication of the third quarter 2021 report:

Friday, 29 October 2021

Publication dates of quarterly and annual reports and results are made available as part of the corporate calendar of UBS AG at ubs.com/investors

Contacts

Switchboards

For all general inquiries ubs.com/contact

Zurich +41-44-234 1111

London +44-207-567 8000

New York +1-212-821 3000

Hong Kong +852-2971 8888

Singapore +65-6495 8000

Investor Relations

Institutional, professional and retail investors are supported by UBS's Investor Relations team.

UBS AG, Investor Relations

P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland

ubs.com/investors

Zurich +41-44-234 4100

New York +1-212-882 5734

Media Relations

Global media and journalists are supported by UBS's Media Relations team.

ubs.com/media

Zurich +41-44-234 8500 mediarelations@ubs.com

London +44-20-7567 4714 ubs-media-relations@ubs.com

New York +1-212-882 5858 mediarelations@ubs.com

Hong Kong +852-2971 8200 sh-mediarelations-ap@ubs.com

Imprint

Publisher: UBS AG, Zurich, Switzerland | ubs.com/media

Language: English

© UBS 2021. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved.

3 Introduction

1. Risk and capital management

  1. Risk management and control
  2. Capital management

2. Consolidated financial statements

17 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

3. UBS AG standalone financial information

71 UBS AG interim standalone financial information (unaudited)

Appendix

  1. Alternative performance measures
  1. Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
  1. Information sources
  2. Cautionary statement

UBS AG consolidated key figures

UBS AG consolidated key figures

As of or for the quarter ended

As of or year-to-date

USD million, except where indicated

30.6.21

31.3.21

31.12.20

30.6.20

30.6.21

30.6.20

Results

Operating income

9,071

8,836

8,220

7,512

17,906

15,521

Operating expenses

6,589

6,684

6,324

5,987

13,274

12,197

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

2,481

2,151

1,896

1,525

4,632

3,324

Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders

1,913

1,710

1,563

1,194

3,623

2,615

Profitability and growth

Return on equity (%)

13.6

11.9

10.9

8.4

12.7

9.3

Return on tangible equity (%)

15.3

13.4

12.2

9.5

14.3

10.5

Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)

19.4

17.8

16.3

13.0

18.6

14.4

Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)

12.5

12.3

11.7

10.9

12.4

11.6

Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)1

3.5

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.4

3.4

Cost / income ratio (%)

73.3

75.9

76.3

76.9

74.6

75.9

Net profit growth (%)

60.3

20.3

151.3

(8.7)

38.5

10.1

Resources

Total assets

1,085,861

1,109,234

1,125,327

1,063,446

1,085,861

1,063,446

Equity attributable to shareholders

55,361

57,446

57,754

55,384

55,361

55,384

Common equity tier 1 capital2

40,190

38,826

38,181

37,403

40,190

37,403

Risk-weighted assets2

290,470

285,119

286,743

284,798

290,470

284,798

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)2

13.8

13.6

13.3

13.1

13.8

13.1

Going concern capital ratio (%)2

19.1

18.7

18.3

17.9

19.1

17.9

Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)2

34.6

34.2

34.2

31.9

34.6

31.9

Leverage ratio denominator1,2

1,039,375

1,039,736

1,036,771

974,135

1,039,375

974,135

Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)1,2

3.87

3.73

3.68

3.84

3.87

3.84

Going concern leverage ratio (%)1,2

5.3

5.1

5.1

5.2

5.3

5.2

Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)2

9.7

9.4

9.5

9.3

9.7

9.3

Other

Invested assets (USD billion)3

4,485

4,306

4,187

3,588

4,485

3,588

Personnel (full-time equivalents)

47,227

47,592

47,546

47,120

47,227

47,120

1 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 2 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.

Alternative performance measures

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

Introduction

Overview

UBS Group AG is the holding company for the UBS Group and the parent company of UBS AG. UBS Group AG holds 100% of the issued shares in UBS AG. Financial information for UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that for UBS Group AG consolidated.

This report includes risk and capital management information for UBS AG consolidated and the interim consolidated financial statements, as well as UBS AG standalone financial information for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 30 June 2021 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at ubs.com/investors.

  • Refer to the UBS Group second quarter 2021 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" at ubs.com/investors, for more information

Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated

The table on the following page contains a comparison of selected financial and capital information between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated.

The accounting policies applied under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to both the UBS Group AG and the UBS AG consolidated financial statements are identical. However, there are certain scope and presentation differences as noted below.

  • Assets, liabilities, operating income, operating expenses and operating profit before tax relating to UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG, are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG but not in those of UBS AG. UBS AG's assets, liabilities, operating income and operating expenses related to transactions with UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries, are not subject to elimination in the consolidated financial statements of UBS AG, but are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG. UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG charge other legal entities within the UBS AG consolidation scope for services provided, including a markup on costs incurred.
  • The equity of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 3.4 billion higher than the equity of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021. This difference was mainly driven by higher dividends paid by UBS AG to UBS Group AG compared with

the dividend distributions of UBS Group AG, as well as higher retained earnings in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG, largely related to the aforementioned markup charged by shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG to other legal entities in the UBS AG scope of consolidation. In addition, UBS Group AG is the grantor of the majority of the compensation plans of the Group and recognizes share premium for equity-settled awards granted. These effects were partly offset by treasury shares acquired and canceled as part of our share repurchase programs and those held to hedge share delivery obligations associated with Group compensation plans, as well as additional share premium recognized at the UBS AG consolidated level related to the establishment of UBS Group AG and UBS Business Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS Group AG.

  • The going concern capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 3.8 billion higher than the going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021, reflecting higher common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 2.4 billion and going concern loss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 1.4 billion.
  • The CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 2.4 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021. The higher CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 3.4 billion, as described above, and lower UBS Group AG accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset by compensation-related regulatory capital accruals and a capital reserve for potential share repurchases at the UBS Group AG level.
  • The going concern loss-absorbing AT1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 1.4 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021, mainly reflecting deferred contingent capital plan awards granted at the Group level to eligible employees for the performance years 2016 to 2020, partly offset by two loss-absorbing AT1 capital instruments on-lent by UBS Group AG to UBS AG.
    • Refer to "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" under "Complementary financial information" at ubs.com/investors for an illustration of the consolidation scope differences between UBS AG and UBS Group
      AG
    • Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information about differences in the loss-absorbing capacity between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
01:08aUBS : Quartalsberichte
PU
07/22EMBRAER S A : UBS Adjusts Embraer's Price Target to $15 from $9.50, Keeps Neutra..
MT
07/22Rogers Communications Kept at Neutral by UBS Following Second-Quarter Results
MT
07/22SJW : UBS Adjusts Price Target on SJW to $68 From $62, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/22ALLY FINANCIAL : UBS Adjusts Ally Financial's Price Target to $67 From $64; Buy ..
MT
07/22MOELIS MPANY : UBS Adjusts Moelis' Price Target to $62 From $60; Buy Rating Kept
MT
07/22CSX : UBS Adjusts Price Target on CSX to $38 From $37, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/22KNIGHT SWIFT TRANSPORTATION : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Knight-Swift Transport..
MT
07/22COCA COLA : UBS Adjusts Coca-Cola's Price Target to $62 From $59, Reiterates Buy..
MT
07/22UNILEVER PLC : UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 403 M 34 122 M 34 122 M
Net income 2021 5 707 M 6 201 M 6 201 M
Net cash 2021 5 669 M 6 159 M 6 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 50 167 M 54 586 M 54 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,43 CHF
Average target price 16,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG15.72%55 145
BLACKROCK, INC.22.33%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.18.51%78 923
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)17.95%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.36.97%44 625
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.97%28 945