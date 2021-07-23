UBS : Quartalsberichte

17 UBS AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)
3. UBS AG standalone financial information
71 UBS AG interim standalone financial information (unaudited)
Appendix
Alternative performance measures
Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
Information sources
Cautionary statement
UBS AG consolidated key figures
UBS AG consolidated key figures
As of or for the quarter ended
As of or year-to-date
USD million, except where indicated
30.6.21
31.3.21
31.12.20
30.6.20
30.6.21
30.6.20
Results
Operating income
9,071
8,836
8,220
7,512
17,906
15,521
Operating expenses
6,589
6,684
6,324
5,987
13,274
12,197
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
2,481
2,151
1,896
1,525
4,632
3,324
Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders
1,913
1,710
1,563
1,194
3,623
2,615
Profitability and growth
Return on equity (%)
13.6
11.9
10.9
8.4
12.7
9.3
Return on tangible equity (%)
15.3
13.4
12.2
9.5
14.3
10.5
Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)
19.4
17.8
16.3
13.0
18.6
14.4
Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)
12.5
12.3
11.7
10.9
12.4
11.6
Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)1
3.5
3.4
3.3
3.2
3.4
3.4
Cost / income ratio (%)
73.3
75.9
76.3
76.9
74.6
75.9
Net profit growth (%)
60.3
20.3
151.3
(8.7)
38.5
10.1
Resources
Total assets
1,085,861
1,109,234
1,125,327
1,063,446
1,085,861
1,063,446
Equity attributable to shareholders
55,361
57,446
57,754
55,384
55,361
55,384
Common equity tier 1 capital2
40,190
38,826
38,181
37,403
40,190
37,403
Risk-weighted assets2
290,470
285,119
286,743
284,798
290,470
284,798
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)2
13.8
13.6
13.3
13.1
13.8
13.1
Going concern capital ratio (%)2
19.1
18.7
18.3
17.9
19.1
17.9
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)2
34.6
34.2
34.2
31.9
34.6
31.9
Leverage ratio denominator1,2
1,039,375
1,039,736
1,036,771
974,135
1,039,375
974,135
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)1,2
3.87
3.73
3.68
3.84
3.87
3.84
Going concern leverage ratio (%)1,2
5.3
5.1
5.1
5.2
5.3
5.2
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)2
9.7
9.4
9.5
9.3
9.7
9.3
Other
Invested assets (USD billion)3
4,485
4,306
4,187
3,588
4,485
3,588
Personnel (full-time equivalents)
47,227
47,592
47,546
47,120
47,227
47,120
1 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 2 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 3 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.
Alternative performance measures
An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in our external reports (annual, quarterly and other reports). We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.
Introduction
Overview
UBS Group AG is the holding company for the UBS Group and the parent company of UBS AG. UBS Group AG holds 100% of the issued shares in UBS AG. Financial information for UBS AG consolidated does not differ materially from that for UBS Group AG consolidated.
This report includes risk and capital management information for UBS AG consolidated and the interim consolidated financial statements, as well as UBS AG standalone financial information for the quarter ended 30 June 2021. Regulatory information for UBS AG standalone is provided in the 30 June 2021 Pillar 3 report, available under "Pillar 3 disclosures" at ubs.com/investors.
Refer to the UBS Group second quarter 2021 report, available under "Quarterly reporting" atubs.com/investors, for more information
Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated
The table on the following page contains a comparison of selected financial and capital information between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated.
The accounting policies applied under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to both the UBS Group AG and the UBS AG consolidated financial statements are identical. However, there are certain scope and presentation differences as noted below.
Assets, liabilities, operating income, operating expenses and operating profit before tax relating to UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG, are reflected in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG but not in those of UBS AG. UBS AG's assets, liabilities, operating income and operating expenses related to transactions with UBS Group AG and its directly held subsidiaries, including UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries, are not subject to elimination in the consolidated financial statements of UBS AG, but are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG. UBS Business Solutions AG and other shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG charge other legal entities within the UBS AG consolidation scope for services provided, including a markup on costs incurred.
The equity of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 3.4 billion higher than the equity of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021. This difference was mainly driven by higher dividends paid by UBS AG to UBS Group AG compared with
the dividend distributions of UBS Group AG, as well as higher retained earnings in the consolidated financial statements of UBS Group AG, largely related to the aforementioned markup charged by shared services subsidiaries of UBS Group AG to other legal entities in the UBS AG scope of consolidation. In addition, UBS Group AG is the grantor of the majority of the compensation plans of the Group and recognizes share premium for equity-settled awards granted. These effects were partly offset by treasury shares acquired and canceled as part of our share repurchase programs and those held to hedge share delivery obligations associated with Group compensation plans, as well as additional share premium recognized at the UBS AG consolidated level related to the establishment of UBS Group AG and UBS Business Solutions AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS Group AG.
The going concern capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 3.8 billion higher than the going concern capital of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021, reflecting higher common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of USD 2.4 billion and going concern loss-absorbing additional tier 1 (AT1) capital of USD 1.4 billion.
The CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 2.4 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021. The higher CET1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was primarily due to higher UBS Group AG consolidated IFRS equity of USD 3.4 billion, as described above, and lower UBS Group AG accruals for future capital returns to shareholders, partly offset by compensation-related regulatory capital accruals and a capital reserve for potential share repurchases at the UBS Group AG level.
The going concern loss-absorbing AT1 capital of UBS Group AG consolidated was USD 1.4 billion higher than that of UBS AG consolidated as of 30 June 2021, mainly reflecting deferred contingent capital plan awards granted at the Group level to eligible employees for the performance years 2016 to 2020, partly offset by two loss-absorbing AT1 capital instruments on-lent by UBS Group AG to UBS AG.
Refer to "Holding company and significant regulated subsidiaries and sub-groups" under "Complementary financial information" at ubs.com/investors for an illustration of the consolidation scope differences between UBS AG and UBS Group
AG
Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information about differences in the loss-absorbing capacity between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.