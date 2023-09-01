Second quarter 2023 results 31 August 2023 Speeches by Sergio P. Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Tuckner, Group Chief Financial Officer Including analyst Q&A session Transcript. Numbers for slides refer to the second quarter 2023 results presentation. Materials and a webcast replay are available at www.ubs.com/investors Sergio P. Ermotti Slide 3 - Our strategy is unchanged and is accelerated by the acquisition of Credit Suisse Thank you Sarah, and good morning everyone. I hope you had a relaxing summer break. For us, these past eight weeks were intense as we were busy writing the next chapter in UBS's history. This is the first-ever acquisition involving two global systemically important banks. It was announced only five months ago and we closed it less than 100 days ago. This would not have been possible without extraordinary effort and dedication from my colleagues across both organizations. It also required extensive cooperation from the Swiss government and regulators in Switzerland and around the world. We are swiftly executing on our integration plans, already achieving a number of important milestones. We established a target operating model, created a dedicated integration office, and rolled out responsibilities with management appointments up to three levels below the Group Executive Board, just to name a few. We are also making progress on our cost-saving and de-risking plans and resolving some legacy matters for both firms. Following a detailed analysis, we terminated and handed back all Swiss government support a few weeks ago. Lastly, we decided to fully integrate the Swiss business of Credit Suisse after a thorough strategic review. The thing I am proudest about is that clients have rewarded our unwavering commitment with extended trust. Thanks to their restored belief in the combined firm we were able to swiftly stabilize the Credit Suisse core - its wealth, asset management, and Swiss Bank franchises. We are happy to see markets recognizing our ongoing work. Slide 4 - Enhancing client franchises and increasing scale Our strategy is unchanged, and the Credit Suisse acquisition will act as an accelerant to our plans. We will strengthen our position as the only truly global wealth manager, and as the leading Swiss universal bank, with scaled-up asset management and a focused investment bank. With a highly complementary footprint, we will reinforce our position in key growth markets, including the Americas and APAC, and build on our leadership in Switzerland and EMEA. We will relentlessly focus on clients Page 1 of 11

and continuously improve and expand our services and products. With 5.5 trillion dollars in assets across the combined firm, the transaction adds scale that will lead to increased efficiencies. This will allow us to better focus our resources, and target investments that provide superior levels of client service. Slide 5 - Improving our business mix, with unchanged capital allocation discipline We will achieve our strategy while remaining disciplined in our resource management across the entire firm. The IB consuming no more than 25% of the Group's risk-weighted assets and the rundown of the Non-core and Legacy portfolio are just two of the more visible examples of our approach. In essence, we will repeat what this bank successfully accomplished during the last decade. Slide 6 - Update on integration - divider Before I discuss the Swiss Bank decision, let me give you a brief overview of our assessment of Credit Suisse as of March 19. Since then, and especially after we closed the acquisition in June, we conducted an in-depth analysis that has only confirmed the necessity of the decisive actions taken over that weekend. It was not just a matter of liquidity drying up. Credit Suisse's business model and business mix was deeply flawed and its reputation severely damaged. With its structural lack of underlying profitability, unsustainable capital allocation, and negative revenue and costs prospects, the bank was no longer in a position to continue on its own. This is clearly visible from the year-to-date losses Credit Suisse reported today, a culmination of the bank's two loss-making years. Thanks to our financial and balance sheet strength, UBS was in a position to answer a rescue call from the Swiss government, helping to stabilize the financial system. Importantly, the transaction preserves the best of Credit Suisse's excellent client relationships, people, and industry-leading products that in other plausible scenarios would have been weakened or lost. Unlocking Credit Suisse's strengths as part of UBS, will allow us to build something of a more enduring value for all stakeholders. This combination will reinforce our status as a premier global franchise - one that our home market, Switzerland, can be proud of. We are humbled by this task, and the responsibility entrusted to us. But let me make one thing absolutely clear: Our ability to stabilize Credit Suisse, and return the government guarantees in timely fashion, should not take away from the gravity of the situation we inherited. Nor should it diminish the scope and scale of the task ahead. Slide 7 - Diligent approach to identify and asses strategic options for Credit Suisse (Schweiz) That being said, let me walk you through how we came to our decision on the future of Credit Suisse (Schweiz). As I promised when I returned as CEO a few months ago, the decision would be driven by facts, not emotions, and mindful of the extraordinary circumstances of the transaction. We conducted an extremely thorough review involving teams comprised of some of the best people across both firms, with support from external experts where needed. Our analysis focused on four key aspects that, for us, would determine the long-term viability of the business. We examined what the decision would entail for our clients, shareholders, and employees. And we gave special consideration to financial and funding sustainability. We started with a broad spectrum of possibilities, ranging from IPO, sale, partial or full integration to a spinoff, and even a dual-brand strategy. Eventually, based on our criteria, we narrowed down our selection Page 2 of 27

to the two best options: a full integration or a spin-off of a focused perimeter, which would exclude segments requiring global capabilities. The final outcome was crystal clear: Full integration is by far the best choice. Slide 8 - Integration of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) is the best path forward It is not just that the financial merits of integration are greater. It is also the best way forward for our clients, for whom the industry-leading offering will improve and broaden as we combine products and capabilities from both firms. The alternative would have been a bleak one, considering the current situation, combined with the necessity to carve out most of its global capabilities. Even a more focused spin-off of Credit Suisse Schweiz would fail to meet the needs of many of its corporate clients, as well as the entrepreneurs it considers core. At the same time, separation from the Group would entail a costly, risky and lengthy carveout of technology platforms, causing uncertainty for clients and employees for years to come. Moreover, our analysis revealed a substantial dependency of the Swiss subsidiary on financial resources and operational support from the parent. As a result, it would have existed as a fragile entity struggling to close its funding gap, unable to compete effectively and failing to deliver sustainable returns. We believe this would not have been an acceptable proposition for clients, employees - and very likely - regulators. By contrast, being a part of UBS ensures it will have continuous backing from one of the most stable and trusted global financial institutions. The strength of UBS will underpin the franchise and provide access to efficient funding, as demonstrated by our ability to return all extraordinary government and central bank facilities. We take our social responsibilities very seriously. This is why I have repeatedly emphasized the fact that employment-related considerations must be a key decision-making factor in our evaluation. We have analyzed their impact in both absolute terms and in relation to the Swiss job market. Every lost job is painful for us. Unfortunately, in this situation, cuts were unavoidable, regardless of the selected scenario. We are committed to minimizing the impact on employees by treating them fairly, providing them with financial support, outplacement services, and retraining opportunities. Our aim here is to enable those affected to take advantage of a quite-healthy Swiss job market, where more open positions in finance are available than there are job seekers. Let me emphasize: the vast majority of job reductions will come from natural attrition, retirements and internal mobility. Around 1,000 redundancies will result from the integration of Credit Suisse Schweiz. These will be spread over a couple of years, starting in late 2024. Importantly, in the alternative spin-off scenario, restructuring would also have been necessary, and resulted in about 600 redundancies. In addition, the necessity to profoundly restructure other parts of Credit Suisse is expected to lead to about 2,000 additional redundancies in Switzerland over the next couple of years. After weighing all of the above factors, we came to the view that a full integration is the best way forward. Slide 9 - Unwavering commitment to our clients, employees and the Swiss economy Our decision reinforces our commitment to clients, employees, and the Swiss economy. Our goal is to make the transition for clients as smooth as possible. The two Swiss ringfenced entities will operate separately until their planned legal integration in 2024. Credit Suisse brand and operations will remain separate during that time. We will gradually migrate clients onto our systems and expect to finish this process Page 3 of 27

in 2025. Given this, nothing will change for clients in the foreseeable future and they do not have to take any immediate action. We will continue to provide the premier levels of service that they have come to expect. And with time they will begin to see the further benefits of the combined franchise. As we progress in the integration, we remain fully committed to our personal, private, institutional and corporate clients. In terms of lending, thanks to our even-stronger capital base, our intention is to keep the combined exposure unchanged while maintaining our risk discipline. We are sensitive to the important role both firms play in the lives of our employees and their communities. We want to remain an employer of choice in Switzerland, offering attractive career opportunities. Last but not least, as we combine, we will honor all agreed sponsorships of civic, sporting and cultural activities in Switzerland at least until the end of 2025. I have made it abundantly clear to our colleagues that they must not be distracted by the integration. We cannot take our eyes off our vision and must remain focused on client needs. After all, competition in the Swiss market remains robust. The cantonal banks in aggregate will continue to have the highest market shares in all relevant personal and commercial banking products. And our branch network, even after the merger, is the third-biggest. We welcome the challenge. Competition is what makes all of us better, and what makes the Swiss financial system stronger. Slide 10 - Stabilized flows and focusing on client win-back opportunity Given the events leading up to the acquisition, stabilizing the Credit Suisse client franchises globally has been our most immediate priority. Since closing in June, we have won back clients' confidence, as evidenced by positive asset flows and strong engagement across Wealth Management and the Swiss business. We saw formidable momentum in deposits, with 23 billion dollars in inflows for the quarter, 18 billion of which came into Credit Suisse's Wealth Management and Swiss Bank. Meanwhile, UBS wealth management has delivered the highest second-quarter net new money performance in over a decade. We are pleased to share that this positive trend has carried on into July and August. While the quarter is not over yet, so far we have attracted net new assets of 8 billion for the combined wealth management businesses. It is encouraging and rewarding to see the franchise stabilize so quickly. Winning back the more than 200 billion dollars of client assets that left Credit Suisse over the past year won't be easy, but recapturing as much as we can is one of our top priorities. Slide 11 - Non-strategic assets and businesses to be exited through Non-Core and Legacy Let's move to assets that we have designated as non-core. First, let me briefly touch on the 9 billion RWAs that will be included in the combined Investment Bank. These assets were selected through a disciplined process designed to enhance our Global Banking and derivatives operations. The transferred businesses are expected to be accretive from next year. They will help drive economies of scale while adding only 13% to the investment bank's current non op-risk RWAs. The remaining 17 billion of Credit Suisse's investment bank, as you can see from the chart, will be transferred to the newly-formedNon-core and Legacy unit. This will also include Credit Suisse's entire Capital Release Unit Page 4 of 27