UBS : Quartalsberichte key figures

Our key figures

As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date USD m, except where indicated 30.6.22 31.3.22 31.12.21 30.6.21 30.6.22 30.6.21 Group results Total revenues 8,917 9,382 8,705 8,897 18,299 17,574 Credit loss expense / (release) 7 18 (27) (80) 25 (108) Operating expenses 6,295 6,634 7,003 6,384 12,929 12,790 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,615 2,729 1,729 2,593 5,344 4,891 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 2,108 2,136 1,348 2,006 4,244 3,830 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.61 0.61 0.38 0.55 1.22 1.04 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%) 14.6 14.3 8.9 13.7 14.4 13.1 Return on tangible equity (%) 16.4 16.0 10.0 15.4 16.2 14.7 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 18.9 19.0 11.9 19.3 18.9 18.8 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%) 3.4 3.5 3.3 3.4 3.5 3.4 Cost / income ratio (%) 70.6 70.7 80.5 71.8 70.7 72.8 Effective tax rate (%) 19.0 21.4 21.4 22.4 20.2 21.5 Net profit growth (%) 5.1 17.1 (17.6) 62.8 10.8 35.5 Resources2 Total assets 1,113,193 1,139,922 1,117,182 1,086,519 1,113,193 1,086,519 Equity attributable to shareholders 56,845 58,855 60,662 58,765 56,845 58,765 Common equity tier 1 capital3 44,798 44,593 45,281 42,583 44,798 42,583 Risk-weighted assets3 315,685 312,037 302,209 293,277 315,685 293,277 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)3 14.2 14.3 15.0 14.5 14.2 14.5 Going concern capital ratio (%)3 19.0 19.2 20.0 20.2 19.0 20.2 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)3 33.7 34.2 34.7 35.6 33.7 35.6 Leverage ratio denominator3 1,025,422 1,072,953 1,068,862 1,039,939 1,025,422 1,039,939 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3 4.37 4.16 4.24 4.09 4.37 4.09 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)4 161 160 155 156 161 156 Net stable funding ratio (%)4 121 122 119 115 121 115 Other Invested assets (USD bn)5 3,912 4,380 4,596 4,485 3,912 4,485 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 71,294 71,697 71,385 71,304 71,294 71,304 Market capitalization1 52,475 65,775 61,230 53,218 52,475 53,218 Total book value per share (USD)1 17.45 17.57 17.84 16.90 17.45 16.90 Tangible book value per share (USD)1 15.51 15.67 15.97 15.05 15.51 15.05

1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Targets, aspirations and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 4 The final Swiss net stable funding ratio (NSFR) regulation became effective on 1 July 2021. Prior to this date, the NSFR was based on estimated pro forma reporting. Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 5 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information.

Alternative performance measures

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.