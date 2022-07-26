UBS : Quartalsberichte key figures

1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Targets, aspirations and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 4 The final Swiss net stable funding ratio (NSFR) regulation became effective on 1 July 2021. Prior to this date, the NSFR was based on estimated pro forma reporting. Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 5 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information.
Alternative performance measures
An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.