    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-07-26 am EDT
15.06 CHF   -6.79%
03:35aEUROPE : UBS, retailers weigh on European stocks amid recession worries
RE
03:19aUBS : Quartalsberichte key figures
PU
03:09aUBS : Management report
PU
UBS : Quartalsberichte key figures

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
Our key figures

As of or for the quarter ended

As of or year-to-date

USD m, except where indicated

30.6.22

31.3.22

31.12.21

30.6.21

30.6.22

30.6.21

Group results

Total revenues

8,917

9,382

8,705

8,897

18,299

17,574

Credit loss expense / (release)

7

18

(27)

(80)

25

(108)

Operating expenses

6,295

6,634

7,003

6,384

12,929

12,790

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

2,615

2,729

1,729

2,593

5,344

4,891

Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders

2,108

2,136

1,348

2,006

4,244

3,830

Diluted earnings per share (USD)1

0.61

0.61

0.38

0.55

1.22

1.04

Profitability and growth2

Return on equity (%)

14.6

14.3

8.9

13.7

14.4

13.1

Return on tangible equity (%)

16.4

16.0

10.0

15.4

16.2

14.7

Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)

18.9

19.0

11.9

19.3

18.9

18.8

Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)

3.4

3.5

3.3

3.4

3.5

3.4

Cost / income ratio (%)

70.6

70.7

80.5

71.8

70.7

72.8

Effective tax rate (%)

19.0

21.4

21.4

22.4

20.2

21.5

Net profit growth (%)

5.1

17.1

(17.6)

62.8

10.8

35.5

Resources2

Total assets

1,113,193

1,139,922

1,117,182

1,086,519

1,113,193

1,086,519

Equity attributable to shareholders

56,845

58,855

60,662

58,765

56,845

58,765

Common equity tier 1 capital3

44,798

44,593

45,281

42,583

44,798

42,583

Risk-weighted assets3

315,685

312,037

302,209

293,277

315,685

293,277

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)3

14.2

14.3

15.0

14.5

14.2

14.5

Going concern capital ratio (%)3

19.0

19.2

20.0

20.2

19.0

20.2

Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)3

33.7

34.2

34.7

35.6

33.7

35.6

Leverage ratio denominator3

1,025,422

1,072,953

1,068,862

1,039,939

1,025,422

1,039,939

Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3

4.37

4.16

4.24

4.09

4.37

4.09

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)4

161

160

155

156

161

156

Net stable funding ratio (%)4

121

122

119

115

121

115

Other

Invested assets (USD bn)5

3,912

4,380

4,596

4,485

3,912

4,485

Personnel (full-time equivalents)

71,294

71,697

71,385

71,304

71,294

71,304

Market capitalization1

52,475

65,775

61,230

53,218

52,475

53,218

Total book value per share (USD)1

17.45

17.57

17.84

16.90

17.45

16.90

Tangible book value per share (USD)1

15.51

15.67

15.97

15.05

15.51

15.05

1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Targets, aspirations and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 4 The final Swiss net stable funding ratio (NSFR) regulation became effective on 1 July 2021. Prior to this date, the NSFR was based on estimated pro forma reporting. Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 5 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2021 for more information.

Alternative performance measures

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

Second quarter 2022 report

2

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
