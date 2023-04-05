Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:36:00 2023-04-05 am EDT
18.63 CHF   -0.73%
UBS : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG

04/05/2023 | 10:11am EDT
Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG
Zurich05 avr. 2023, 16:00Media GlobalMedia SwitzerlandMedia Releases EMEAMedia Releases APACMedia Releases AmericasInvestor Releases

The shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG.

Zurich, 5 April 2023 - The shareholders of UBS Group AG approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The independent proxy represented 1 895 317 131 votes at the AGM.

Management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements

The shareholders approved the management report and the consolidated and standalone financial statements of UBS Group AG for the 2022 financial year by 99.21%.

Compensation Report 2022

The shareholders ratified the Compensation Report 2022 in an advisory vote by 85.59%.

Advisory vote on the UBS Sustainability Report 2022

The shareholder ratified the UBS Sustainability Report in an advisory vote by 81.30%.

Appropriation of total profit and dividend distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

The shareholders approved the appropriation of total profit and an ordinary dividend distribution of USD 0.55 (gross) per share in cash (99.72%).

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The shareholders approved all amendments to the Articles of Associations: amendments related to the General Meeting (97.48%), vote on virtual General Meetings (77.72%), amendments related to the Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board (96.65%) and general amendments (97.62%).

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2022

The shareholders approved the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year (excl. all issues related to the French cross-border matter) (93.77%).

Re-elections of members of the Board of Directors

The AGM confirmed Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors (89.85%), Lukas Gähwiler (97.21%), Jeremy Anderson (94.39%), Claudia Böckstiegel (97.11%), William C. Dudley (97.07%), Patrick Firmenich (96.74%), Fred Hu (95.01%), Mark Hughes (97.06%), Nathalie Rachou (95.97%), Julie G. Richardson (95.58%), Dieter Wemmer (96.63%) and Jeanette Wong (96.27%) for a one-year term of office.

Re-elections of the members of the Compensation Committee

The shareholders confirmed the re-elections of Julie G. Richardson (91.22%), Dieter Wemmer (95.18%) and Jeanette Wong (94.82%) for a one-year term of office.

Maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM (88.01%).

Aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board

The shareholders approved the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year (87.09%).

Maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2024 financial year (89.26%).

Re-elections of the independent proxy and the auditors

The shareholders approved the re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich, (99.73%) and the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel (94.67%).

Reduction of share capital by way of the cancellation of shares

The shareholders approved the request for a capital reduction by way of the cancellation of 62,548,000 shares repurchased under the 2021 share repurchase program (99.61%).

New 2023 share repurchase program

The shareholders approved a new 2022 share repurchase program (94.99%).

Conversion of currency of share capital

The shareholders confirmed the ordinary reduction of the share capital by way or reduction of the nominal value per share (98.95%) and change of currency of the share capital (98.17%).

UBS Group AG

Contacts

Switzerland:
+41-44-234 85 00
UK:
+44-207-567 47 14
Americas:
+1-212-882 58 58
APAC:
+852-297-1 82 00

Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 161 M 35 431 M 35 431 M
Net income 2023 6 408 M 7 060 M 7 060 M
Net cash 2023 41 961 M 46 228 M 46 228 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,22x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 58 332 M 64 264 M 64 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,77 CHF
Average target price 21,41 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.10%64 264
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.99%99 022
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.85%35 730
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%35 460
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.58%31 569
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.80%25 705
