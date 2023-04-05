UBS : Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG

The shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG.
Zurich, 5 April 2023 - The shareholders of UBS Group AG approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The independent proxy represented 1 895 317 131 votes at the AGM.
Management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements
The shareholders approved the management report and the consolidated and standalone financial statements of UBS Group AG for the 2022 financial year by 99.21%.
Compensation Report 2022
The shareholders ratified the Compensation Report 2022 in an advisory vote by 85.59%.
Advisory vote on the UBS Sustainability Report 2022
The shareholder ratified the UBS Sustainability Report in an advisory vote by 81.30%.
Appropriation of total profit and dividend distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve
The shareholders approved the appropriation of total profit and an ordinary dividend distribution of USD 0.55 (gross) per share in cash (99.72%).
Amendments to the Articles of Association
The shareholders approved all amendments to the Articles of Associations: amendments related to the General Meeting (97.48%), vote on virtual General Meetings (77.72%), amendments related to the Board of Directors, Group Executive Board and the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board (96.65%) and general amendments (97.62%).
Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2022
The shareholders approved the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year (excl. all issues related to the French cross-border matter) (93.77%).
Re-elections of members of the Board of Directors
The AGM confirmed Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors (89.85%), Lukas Gähwiler (97.21%), Jeremy Anderson (94.39%), Claudia Böckstiegel (97.11%), William C. Dudley (97.07%), Patrick Firmenich (96.74%), Fred Hu (95.01%), Mark Hughes (97.06%), Nathalie Rachou (95.97%), Julie G. Richardson (95.58%), Dieter Wemmer (96.63%) and Jeanette Wong (96.27%) for a one-year term of office.
Re-elections of the members of the Compensation Committee
The shareholders confirmed the re-elections of Julie G. Richardson (91.22%), Dieter Wemmer (95.18%) and Jeanette Wong (94.82%) for a one-year term of office.
Maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors
The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM (88.01%).
Aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board
The shareholders approved the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2022 financial year (87.09%).
Maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board
The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2024 financial year (89.26%).
Re-elections of the independent proxy and the auditors
The shareholders approved the re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich, (99.73%) and the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel (94.67%).
Reduction of share capital by way of the cancellation of shares
The shareholders approved the request for a capital reduction by way of the cancellation of 62,548,000 shares repurchased under the 2021 share repurchase program (99.61%).
New 2023 share repurchase program
The shareholders approved a new 2022 share repurchase program (94.99%).
Conversion of currency of share capital
The shareholders confirmed the ordinary reduction of the share capital by way or reduction of the nominal value per share (98.95%) and change of currency of the share capital (98.17%).