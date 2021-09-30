Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Robeco partners with UBS to launch Engagement Fund focused on Sustainable Development Goals

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Robeco partners with UBS to launch Engagement Fund focused on Sustainable Development Goals
Zurich30 Sep 2021, 09:00 CESTMedia Switzerland

Zurich, 30 September 2021 - Robeco has launched its RobecoSAM Global SDG Engagement Equities fund, developed in partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM). This is Robeco's second SDG-focused equities fund; in 2018 the asset manager launched RobecoSAM Global SDG Equities.

As exclusive partner for the six months following the launch of the fund, UBS GWM, the world's leading wealth manager with a globally diverse client base, has initiated funding this month, with a target to invest USD 1.5 billion.

SDG Engagement Equities is a high conviction strategy with a sustainable investment objective to drive a clear and measurable improvement in a company's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) over three to five years. The objective is to motivate invested companies to improve their fulfilment of the UN SDGs by actively engaging and having an active dialogue with them. Additionally, the fund aims to provide long term capital growth and to integrate ESG considerations, while at the same time integrating sustainability risks in the investment process. The benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Index (Net Return, USD).

The RobecoSAM Global SDG Engagement Equities fund is run by a core team of seasoned professionals from Robeco's Fundamental Equities, Emerging Markets Equities, Active Ownership and SI Research. Michiel Plakman is the fund's lead portfolio manager, supported by Daniela da Costa, Peter van der Werf, Giacomo Moroni and Jan Anton van Zanten.

The launch of RobecoSAM Global SDG Engagement Equities reflects the shared conviction of Robeco and UBS that engaging and having an active dialogue about SDG's is vital in supporting positive change that benefits people and planet.

Reto Eisenhut-Quinter, Head of Wholesale Robeco Switzerland: "Robeco's strong track record in sustainability engagement perfectly fits the aim of this fund which is to drive clear and measurable improvements in a company's contribution to the SDGs while achieving attractive investment returns for our clients. We are excited to have our close and longstanding client UBS as our launch partner and look forward to providing our other clients with an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth through active engagement and dialogue on SDGs."

Bruno Marxer, Head of Global Investment Management at UBS Global Wealth Management: "Through this collaborative effort, we connect people to contribute to a better world - and we connect attractive investment ideas with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. We are proud to offer our clients exclusive access to this new sustainable investment solution."

About Robeco
Robeco is a pure-play international asset manager founded in 1929 with headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and 17 offices worldwide. A global leader in sustainable investing since 1995, its unique integration of sustainable as well as fundamental and quantitative research enables the company to offer institutional and private investors an extensive selection of active investment strategies, for a broad range of asset classes. As at 30 June 2021, Robeco had EUR 200 billion in assets under management, of which EUR 177 billion is committed to ESG integration. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. More information is available at www.robeco.com.

About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Contacts

Media contact UBS
UBS Media Relations
+41-44-234 85 00
mediarelations@ubs.com

Press contact Robeco
Robeco - Corporate Communications
Marrika van Beilen, Senior PR & Communications Specialist
m.beilen@robeco.nl
+31 6 25 70 0099

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
03:12aUBS : Robeco partners with UBS to launch Engagement Fund focused on Sustainable Developmen..
PU
01:39aSULZER : Spinoff Debuts On Swiss Bourse, Raises $338 Million Capital
MT
12:41aAustralia to eclipse 14-year M&A record, powered by infrastructure, resources deals
RE
09/29U.S. SEC charges ex-Goldman compliance analyst with insider trading
RE
09/29UBS : Advisor Michael Matthews Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
BU
09/29UBS on What Should Investors Watch From Japan's New Prime Minister
MT
09/29EUROPE : European stocks rise on AstraZeneca, ASM strength
RE
09/29UBS : RBC Upgrades UBS to Outperform From Sector Perform, Raises Price Target to CHF19 Fro..
MT
09/29UBS : Autonomous Research Lifts Price Target on UBS Group, Maintains Outperform Recommenda..
MT
09/29Japan's new premier Kishida to sustain big fiscal, monetary support - for now
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 423 M 33 630 M 33 630 M
Net income 2021 5 418 M 5 798 M 5 798 M
Net cash 2021 5 721 M 6 123 M 6 123 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 52 392 M 56 147 M 56 070 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,07 CHF
Average target price 17,49 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG20.85%56 147
BLACKROCK, INC.19.27%130 366
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.30.10%83 810
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.41%45 819
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)24.67%45 429
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.91%31 641