  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  UBS Group AG
  News
  Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
UBS : Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida

09/01/2021 | 09:24am EDT
UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Ron Pillar has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. He will join Integra Partners, a local team led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. Ron will advise ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as business owners who own or have recently exited a company within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sector.

“We’ve seen an increase in business owners with TMT companies looking for financial advice in this market,” said Karl Ruppert, South Florida Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Ron’s expertise in serving clients across this growth sector will allow us to increasingly serve new and existing clients in South Florida. We’re excited to welcome him to UBS.”

Ron has more than 30 years of investment banking experience working with clients across technology sectors with a particular focus on software and communications. He was most recently at Pillar Capital Advisors, LLC, an independent M&A and capital-raising advisory firm, that he founded in 2014. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Head of J.P. Morgan’s Technology Investment Banking Group.

“Our team is very excited to work with someone of Ron’s caliber,” said Brian Beraha, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His unique skillset and background will be an invaluable asset to our business owner clients as they look to consider transactions and embark on succession planning.”

Ron holds a BSE degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he was a Venture Capital Fellow.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2021
