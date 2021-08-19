UBS : Schwab to boost 'vast majority' of employees' pay by 5%

(.)
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp on Thursday
said it was giving "the vast majority" of its employees a 5% pay
increase effective in late September, becoming the latest
employer in the financial services industry to boost wages amid
a tight labor market.
Schwab, which runs brokerage services, banking, commercial
banking and wealth management advisory services, said it was
giving most employees pay raises "in recognition of their
unwavering service to clients and each other throughout the
pandemic."
"This increase is a way to reward our talented employees for
their contributions and their relentless commitment to see the
world through clients' eyes, even during the most challenging
times," Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said in a
statement.
The pay raises highlight the fierce competition for talent
in the financial services industry as the economic recovery
continues to gain steam after COVID-19 lockdowns.
Citi Group, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG
, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan, among others, have recently increased
compensation for some employees, such as junior analysts.
Schwab last month reported record core net new assets of
$257 billion, more than double the amount from the year-earlier
period, as well as 4.8 million new brokerage accounts.
The pay raises will not include the company's executive
council or employees participating in Schwab's incentive
compensation plans.
Schwab also said that due to pandemic concerns, it delayed a
full return to the office until January 2022, at the earliest.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)