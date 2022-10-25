UBS Shares Climb After Higher Interest Rates Drove 3Q Profit

By Ed Frankl



Shares in UBS Group AG climbed on Tuesday after the bank beat profit expectations as net interest income and strong inflows it helped weather a challenging market.

At 0830 GMT, shares were up 5% at CHF15.88.

The Swiss bank reported quarterly net profit of $1.73 billion, above company-compiled consensus expectations of $1.53 billion, with costs coming in 3% lower than views.

Both profit and revenue dropped on year, however, by 24% and 10%, respectively.

With rising interest rates, the Zurich-based company posted a 14% on-year increase in net interest income across its wealth-management division and at its Personal & Corporate Banking operations.

Against a decline in equity markets, the bank's key wealth-management business was resilient on the back of strong inflows, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a research note.

UBS said it had $17.1 billion in net new fee-generating assets at the wealth-management arm, a strong result that positions it well into 2023, alongside net interest income up 23% on year in the division, the analysts said.

The lender's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a measure of strength against financial stress--came in at 14.4%, above consensus of 14.1%, giving it breathing room for more capital distributions, RBC Capital Markets analysts said in their post-results note.

UBS said it would now pursue $5.5 billion in buybacks for the year, above previous guidance of $5 billion and after $4.3 billion already returned so far this year.

"For the quarter, we delivered good financial performance, with higher net interest income partly offsetting the impact of lower market levels and client activity," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said.

