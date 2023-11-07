By Pierre Bertrand

UBS Group shares jumped higher on Tuesday after the Swiss banking group reported third-quarter result which showed Credit Suisse contributing to revenue growth, net new deposits and net new money.

At 0837 GMT shares traded 4.3% higher to EUR22.83.

Credit Suisse, which was bought by UBS back in March as part of a rescue deal, brought in $3 billion in net new wealth management money in the quarter, and its clients contributed $22 billion out of $33 billion in net new deposits across UBS's global wealth management and personal and corporate banking units, UBS said.

Revenue grew across its core businesses in the period, thanks to the consolidation of Credit Suisse revenues.

Despite the revenue increase, UBS swung to a reported net loss as operating expenses spiked in the quarter, reflecting Credit Suisse expenses and integration costs. On an underlying basis, however, the bank said it made a pretax profit of $844 million.

The result showed UBS has made progress in all key areas, and should support investor confidence in the bank's integration of Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank said. "Net new inflows continued across businesses also in September, the non-core reduction progresses quickly, the cost reduction is ahead of plan, as was the underlying quarterly profit," analysts Benjamin Goy and Sharath Kumar said in a research note.

