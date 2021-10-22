UBS : Six-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in New York City

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Financial Advisors Matthew (“Matt”) T. Leone, Kevin M. Heck and Emily Barbe, have joined the firm in New York City, NY. Also joining UBS are Client Service Associates Anthony D’Anton, Rosalina Perez-Palombini and Annika Kelshiker.

Co-founded and led by Matt and Kevin, the team, The Leone-Heck Group, has almost 40 years of collective experience delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions to individuals, families and businesses. Together, they manage $890 million in client assets.

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said John Alex, 1285 Avenue of the Americas Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Matt, Kevin and Emily will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Matt began his career in financial services in 1997 at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and co-founded the Leone-Heck Group in 2004 alongside Kevin. Along with providing wealth management advice, Matt also helps clients manage concentrated stock positions, trust and estate planning, and transition events like retirement, inheritance, or the sale of a business. Matt holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated magna cum laude from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree. He later went on to receive his master’s degree at New York University. Matt lives in Wyckoff, NJ with his wife and three daughters.

Kevin joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2004 and co-founded the team together with Matt. Kevin focuses on developing investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. As a qualified Portfolio Advisor, he also helps clients construct tailored portfolios to help them reach their financial goals. Kevin holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Emily has nine years of experience in the financial services industry and joined the team while at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2013. Her focus is on developing strategies and providing advice for individuals, families and businesses on areas including retirement planning, estate planning, lending, and impact investing. Emily holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Communications. She serves on the Board of Advisors to EDsnaps Inc. and is a member of the New York Junior League.

