Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Six-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in New York City

10/22/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Financial Advisors Matthew (“Matt”) T. Leone, Kevin M. Heck and Emily Barbe, have joined the firm in New York City, NY. Also joining UBS are Client Service Associates Anthony D’Anton, Rosalina Perez-Palombini and Annika Kelshiker.

Co-founded and led by Matt and Kevin, the team, The Leone-Heck Group, has almost 40 years of collective experience delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions to individuals, families and businesses. Together, they manage $890 million in client assets.

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said John Alex, 1285 Avenue of the Americas Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Matt, Kevin and Emily will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Matt began his career in financial services in 1997 at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and co-founded the Leone-Heck Group in 2004 alongside Kevin. Along with providing wealth management advice, Matt also helps clients manage concentrated stock positions, trust and estate planning, and transition events like retirement, inheritance, or the sale of a business. Matt holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated magna cum laude from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree. He later went on to receive his master’s degree at New York University. Matt lives in Wyckoff, NJ with his wife and three daughters.

Kevin joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2004 and co-founded the team together with Matt. Kevin focuses on developing investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners. As a qualified Portfolio Advisor, he also helps clients construct tailored portfolios to help them reach their financial goals. Kevin holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Emily has nine years of experience in the financial services industry and joined the team while at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2013. Her focus is on developing strategies and providing advice for individuals, families and businesses on areas including retirement planning, estate planning, lending, and impact investing. Emily holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Communications. She serves on the Board of Advisors to EDsnaps Inc. and is a member of the New York Junior League.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq takes a hit from Intel and Snap
10:01aUBS : Six-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in New York City
BU
08:28aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar edges lower on Evergrande news; Aussie, kiwi shines
RE
07:45aCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
07:10aEquities ride tech to third week of gains, dollar dips
RE
02:18aAustralia's central bank tells 'buy now, pay later' firms to drop surcharge ban
RE
10/21SHENZHEN ENVICOOL TECHNOLOGY : Nets $48 Million From Private Share Sale; Shares Jump Nearl..
MT
10/21Australia's Central Bank Wants BNPL Firms to Scrap No-Surcharge Rules -- Update
DJ
10/21Few options for G7 trade chiefs to alleviate supply pinch
RE
10/21Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 728 M 34 609 M 34 609 M
Net income 2021 5 541 M 6 044 M 6 044 M
Net cash 2021 5 721 M 6 240 M 6 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 55 399 M 60 363 M 60 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 71 304
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,94 CHF
Average target price 17,51 CHF
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG27.79%60 363
BLACKROCK, INC.25.14%137 542
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.83%95 032
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.75%49 335
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.35.15%46 436
STATE STREET CORPORATION34.84%35 883