UBS Group won't have to pay around $2 billion after the French Supreme Court partly overturned a previous court decision, but confirmed a ruling that the bank had helped wealthy clients in France evade taxes.

The latest ruling, announced on Wednesday by the country's highest court, effectively rescinds the financial penalties imposed in December 2021 on UBS.

At the time, the French Court of Appeal had imposed a fine of 3.75 million euros ($4.1 million), the confiscation of EUR1 billion, and awarded civil damages of EUR800 million to the French state, which UBS appealed.

Wednesday's decision can't be appealed. The Supreme Court said in its ruling that it would send the case back to the Paris Court of Appeal to reconsider potential penalties.

UBS said it would defend itself in the forthcoming trial.

"While UBS is pleased that the highest court in France agrees with its position on these important aspects of the legal case, UBS is disappointed that the French Supreme Court has confirmed the previous court decision regarding unlawful client solicitation and aggravated laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud despite the treaty between Europe and Switzerland on the taxation of savings income and a lack of specific evidence for the alleged facts," the bank said in a statement.

The Zurich-based bank and some former employees have been under investigation in France since 2013.

A court of first instance had imposed a record fine of EUR3.7 billion on UBS and ordered the bank to pay EUR800 million in damages to the French government for lost tax revenue. That fine was subsequently reduced by the appeal court in 2021.

UBS said in its latest financial report that its balance sheet at the end of September had provisions of EUR1.1 billion in relation to the tax case, a figure that it said reflected its best forecasts of possible financial implications.

