  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:58 2023-03-21 pm EDT
19.43 CHF   +12.12%
02:54aUBS Starts Talks to Unwind CS First Boston Spinoff, the FT Reports
DJ
02:31aUBS Launches Tender Offer for Bail-In Notes Issued Before Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
02:30aUBS Launches Tender Offer For Recently Issued EUR2.8 Billion Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Starts Talks to Unwind CS First Boston Spinoff, the FT Reports

03/22/2023 | 02:54am EDT
--Swiss lender UBS Group AG is looking to unwind a deal to sell off Credit Suisse Group AG's investment bank and has entered talks with dealmaker Michael Klein, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Troubled Credit Suisse last year negotiated a deal to separate investment unit CS First Boston, with Mr. Klein's advisory boutique to be folded in and he to be made chief executive. But UBS executives view that deal as overly favorable to Mr. Klein, and see some value in keeping parts of Credit Suisse's investment-banking operations after it agreed a takeover of its rival last weekend, the FT reports.


Full story: https://on.ft.com/3Z7kgRN


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 0253ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VII 0.00% 10.11 Delayed Quote.1.40%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 7.31% 0.8834 Delayed Quote.-68.04%
UBS GROUP AG 12.12% 19.425 Delayed Quote.12.90%
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 32 262 M 35 021 M 35 021 M
Net income 2023 6 420 M 6 969 M 6 969 M
Net cash 2023 41 961 M 45 549 M 45 549 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,43x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 60 368 M 65 529 M 65 529 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 19,43 CHF
Average target price 21,63 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG12.90%65 529
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.56%96 686
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.83%34 602
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.02%30 263
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.10%25 299
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.1.30%24 139