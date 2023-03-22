UBS Starts Talks to Unwind CS First Boston Spinoff, the FT Reports

--Swiss lender UBS Group AG is looking to unwind a deal to sell off Credit Suisse Group AG's investment bank and has entered talks with dealmaker Michael Klein, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Troubled Credit Suisse last year negotiated a deal to separate investment unit CS First Boston, with Mr. Klein's advisory boutique to be folded in and he to be made chief executive. But UBS executives view that deal as overly favorable to Mr. Klein, and see some value in keeping parts of Credit Suisse's investment-banking operations after it agreed a takeover of its rival last weekend, the FT reports.

