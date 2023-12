Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* UBS STEPS UP BID TO CLAW BACK CASH FROM CREDIT SUISSE DEFECTORS- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* UBS STEPPED UP EFFORT TO RECOUP HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS IN CASH BONUSES THAT CREDIT SUISSE PAID TO RETAIN DEALMAKERS BEFORE COLLAPSE- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* THE AMOUNT THAT UBS IS SEEKING TO RECOVER IS LESS THAN 651 MILLION SWISS FRANCS- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text ID: https://bloom.bg/3RHSR8O Further company coverage: