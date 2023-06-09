Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48:38 2023-06-09 am EDT
18.20 CHF   -0.31%
04:28aUBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
RE
04:26aUBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement
DJ
04:23aUBS Secures Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement

06/09/2023 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


UBS Group said on Friday that it has signed a loss protection agreement with the Swiss government effective from the completion of the bank's acquisition of peer Credit Suisse.

The bank said that the agreement reflects the terms of the guarantee determined by the Swiss Confederation on March 19.

UBS will bear the first 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.56 billion) of potential losses realized on a designated portfolio of Credit Suisse non-core assets, while the Swiss government will cover the next CHF9 billion of potential losses, the bank said.

UBS said it intends to "manage these assets in a prudent and diligent manner and intends to minimize any losses and maximize value."

UBS added that it will also cover the initial and ongoing external costs incurred by the government and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority for the loss protection agreement.

UBS said that it expects to close its purchase of Credit Suisse as early as Monday.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 0425ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.00% 0.811 Delayed Quote.-70.66%
UBS GROUP AG -0.05% 18.245 Delayed Quote.6.10%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
04:28aUBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
RE
04:26aUBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement
DJ
04:23aUBS Secures Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
04:03aCredit Suisse Seeks Buyers for Chinese Securities Brokerage Unit
MT
03:59aSwiss government says it has reached agreement with UBS on loss guarantees
RE
03:58aUbs : Loss Protection Agreement
PU
02:28aTake Five: Skip, stop or go?
RE
06/08Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources
RE
06/08Swiss Parliament Votes to Probe Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
06/08Swiss Parliament OKs Commission to Probe Credit Suisse Collapse, Rescue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 802 M 34 199 M 34 199 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 183 M 6 183 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 117 M 14 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 54 578 M 60 597 M 60 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,26 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.1.01%32 765
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer