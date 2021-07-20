Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/20 06:35:26 am
13.833 CHF   +3.62%
06:28aUBS : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o (Form 6-K)
PU
06:24aUBS : Vollständiger Quartalsbericht (en)
PU
06:22aUBS : Ergebnispräsentation (en)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS : Vollständiger Quartalsbericht (en)

07/20/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our financial results

Second quarter 2021 report

Corporate calendar UBS Group AG

Publication of the third quarter 2021 report:

Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Publication of the fourth quarter 2021 report:

Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Corporate calendar UBS AG

Publication of the second quarter 2021 report:

Friday, 23 July 2021

Publication dates of future quarterly and annual reports and results are made available as part of the corporate calendar of UBS AG at ubs.com/investors

Contacts

1. UBS Group

Switchboards

For all general inquiries ubs.com/contact

Zurich +41-44-234 1111

London +44-207-567 8000

New York +1-212-821 3000

Hong Kong +852-2971 8888

Singapore +65-6495 8000

Investor Relations

Institutional, professional and retail investors are supported by UBS's Investor Relations team.

UBS Group AG, Investor Relations P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland

ubs.com/investors

Zurich +41-44-234 4100

New York +1-212-882 5734

Media Relations

Global media and journalists are supported by UBS's Media Relations team.

ubs.com/media

Zurich +41-44-234 8500 mediarelations@ubs.com

London +44-20-7567 4714 ubs-media-relations@ubs.com

New York +1-212-882 5858 mediarelations@ubs.com

Hong Kong +852-2971 8200 sh-mediarelations-ap@ubs.com

Imprint

Office of the Group Company Secretary

The Group Company Secretary receives inquiries on compensation and related issues addressed to members of the Board of Directors.

UBS Group AG, Office of the Group

Company Secretary

P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland

sh-company-secretary@ubs.com

+41-44-235 6652

Shareholder Services

UBS's Shareholder Services team, a unit of the Group Company Secretary's office, is responsible for the registration of UBS Group AG registered shares.

UBS Group AG, Shareholder Services P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland

sh-shareholder-services@ubs.com

+41-44-235 6652

US Transfer Agent

For global registered share-related inquiries in the US.

Computershare Trust Company NA

P.O. Box 505000

Louisville, KY 40233-5000, USA

Shareholder online inquiries: www-us.computershare.com/ investor/Contact

Shareholder website: computershare.com/investor

Calls from the US

+1-866-305-9566

Calls from outside the US +1-781-575-2623

TDD for hearing impaired +1-800-231-5469

TDD for foreign shareholders +1-201-680-6610

  1. Recent developments
  1. Group performance

2. UBS business divisions and Group Functions

  1. Global Wealth Management
  1. Personal & Corporate Banking
  1. Asset Management
  1. Investment Bank
  1. Group Functions
  2. Selected financial information of our business divisions and Group Functions

3. Risk, capital, liquidity and funding, and balance sheet

  1. Risk management and control
  1. Capital management
  1. Liquidity and funding management
  2. Balance sheet and off-balance sheet
  1. Share information and earnings per share

4. Consolidated financial statements

53 UBS Group AG interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

95 UBS AG interim consolidated financial information (unaudited)

5. Significant regulated subsidiary and sub-group information

100 Financial and regulatory key figures for

our significant regulated subsidiaries and

sub-groups

Publisher: UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland | ubs.com

Language: English

© UBS 2021. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved.

Appendix

  1. Alternative performance measures
  1. Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
  1. Information sources
  2. Cautionary statement

Second quarter 2021 report

Our key figures

As of or for the quarter ended

As of or year-to-date

USD million, except where indicated

30.6.21

31.3.21

31.12.20

30.6.20

30.6.21

30.6.20

Group results

Operating income

8,976

8,705

8,117

7,403

17,681

15,337

Operating expenses

6,384

6,407

6,132

5,821

12,790

11,747

Operating profit / (loss) before tax

2,593

2,298

1,985

1,582

4,891

3,591

Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders

2,006

1,824

1,636

1,232

3,830

2,827

Diluted earnings per share (USD)1

0.55

0.49

0.44

0.33

1.04

0.76

Profitability and growth2

Return on equity (%)

13.7

12.4

11.0

8.6

13.1

9.9

Return on tangible equity (%)

15.4

14.0

12.4

9.7

14.7

11.2

Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)

19.3

18.2

16.8

13.2

18.8

15.4

Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)

12.2

12.0

11.4

10.7

12.1

11.4

Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)3

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.4

3.3

Cost / income ratio (%)

71.8

73.8

74.9

75.8

72.8

74.0

Effective tax rate (%)

22.4

20.5

17.2

21.9

21.5

21.1

Net profit growth (%)

62.8

14.3

126.7

(11.5)

35.5

11.6

Resources2

Total assets

1,086,519

1,107,712

1,125,765

1,063,849

1,086,519

1,063,849

Equity attributable to shareholders

58,765

58,026

59,445

57,003

58,765

57,003

Common equity tier 1 capital4

42,583

40,426

39,890

38,114

42,583

38,114

Risk-weighted assets4

293,277

287,828

289,101

286,436

293,277

286,436

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4

14.5

14.0

13.8

13.3

14.5

13.3

Going concern capital ratio (%)4

20.2

19.6

19.4

18.7

20.2

18.7

Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4

35.6

35.0

35.2

32.7

35.6

32.7

Leverage ratio denominator3,4

1,039,939

1,038,225

1,037,150

974,359

1,039,939

974,359

Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3,4

4.09

3.89

3.85

3.91

4.09

3.91

Going concern leverage ratio (%)3,4

5.7

5.4

5.4

5.5

5.7

5.5

Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4

10.0

9.7

9.8

9.6

10.0

9.6

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)5

156

151

152

155

156

155

Other

Invested assets (USD billion)6

4,485

4,306

4,187

3,588

4,485

3,588

Personnel (full-time equivalents)

71,304

71,779

71,551

69,931

71,304

69,931

Market capitalization1

53,218

54,536

50,013

41,303

53,218

41,303

Total book value per share (USD)1

16.90

16.47

16.74

15.89

16.90

15.89

Total book value per share (CHF)1

15.64

15.57

14.82

15.05

15.64

15.05

Tangible book value per share (USD)1

15.05

14.65

14.91

14.10

15.05

14.10

Tangible book value per share (CHF)1

13.92

13.85

13.21

13.36

13.92

13.36

1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Performance targets and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 6 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.

Alternative performance measures

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

2

UBS Group

Management report

Terms used in this report, unless the context requires otherwise

"UBS," "UBS Group," "UBS Group AG consolidated," "Group,"

UBS Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries

"the Group," "we," "us" and "our"

"UBS AG consolidated"

UBS AG and its consolidated subsidiaries

"UBS Group AG" and "UBS Group AG standalone"

UBS Group AG on a standalone basis

"UBS AG" and "UBS AG standalone"

UBS AG on a standalone basis

"UBS Switzerland AG" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone"

UBS Switzerland AG on a standalone basis

"UBS Europe SE consolidated"

UBS Europe SE and its consolidated subsidiaries

"UBS Americas Holding LLC" and

UBS Americas Holding LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries

"UBS Americas Holding LLC consolidated"

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UBS GROUP AG
06:28aUBS : Form 20-F x Form 40-F o (Form 6-K)
PU
06:24aUBS : Vollständiger Quartalsbericht (en)
PU
06:22aUBS : Ergebnispräsentation (en)
PU
06:05aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Markets -2-
DJ
06:05aBRIAN ROBERTS : Markets Stabilize After Worst Fall for Stocks in Months
DJ
05:37aCREDIT SUISSE : UBS CEO sees clients "more optimistic than ever"
RE
05:25aEUROPE : European stocks claw back some losses, helped by miners, UBS
RE
05:19aUBS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:30aEASYJET : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:29aALSTOM : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 537 M 33 268 M 33 268 M
Net income 2021 4 731 M 5 154 M 5 154 M
Net cash 2021 1 541 M 1 678 M 1 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 44 943 M 48 944 M 48 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 71 779
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 13,35 CHF
Average target price 16,46 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG7.06%55 145
BLACKROCK, INC.21.27%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.18.89%78 923
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.11%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.36%44 625
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.88%28 945