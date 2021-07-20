UBS : Vollständiger Quartalsbericht (en)

Abbreviations frequently used in our financial reports
Information sources
Cautionary statement
Second quarter 2021 report
Our key figures
As of or for the quarter ended
As of or year-to-date
USD million, except where indicated
30.6.21
31.3.21
31.12.20
30.6.20
30.6.21
30.6.20
Group results
Operating income
8,976
8,705
8,117
7,403
17,681
15,337
Operating expenses
6,384
6,407
6,132
5,821
12,790
11,747
Operating profit / (loss) before tax
2,593
2,298
1,985
1,582
4,891
3,591
Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders
2,006
1,824
1,636
1,232
3,830
2,827
Diluted earnings per share (USD)1
0.55
0.49
0.44
0.33
1.04
0.76
Profitability and growth2
Return on equity (%)
13.7
12.4
11.0
8.6
13.1
9.9
Return on tangible equity (%)
15.4
14.0
12.4
9.7
14.7
11.2
Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%)
19.3
18.2
16.8
13.2
18.8
15.4
Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%)
12.2
12.0
11.4
10.7
12.1
11.4
Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)3
3.4
3.3
3.2
3.2
3.4
3.3
Cost / income ratio (%)
71.8
73.8
74.9
75.8
72.8
74.0
Effective tax rate (%)
22.4
20.5
17.2
21.9
21.5
21.1
Net profit growth (%)
62.8
14.3
126.7
(11.5)
35.5
11.6
Resources2
Total assets
1,086,519
1,107,712
1,125,765
1,063,849
1,086,519
1,063,849
Equity attributable to shareholders
58,765
58,026
59,445
57,003
58,765
57,003
Common equity tier 1 capital4
42,583
40,426
39,890
38,114
42,583
38,114
Risk-weighted assets4
293,277
287,828
289,101
286,436
293,277
286,436
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4
14.5
14.0
13.8
13.3
14.5
13.3
Going concern capital ratio (%)4
20.2
19.6
19.4
18.7
20.2
18.7
Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4
35.6
35.0
35.2
32.7
35.6
32.7
Leverage ratio denominator3,4
1,039,939
1,038,225
1,037,150
974,359
1,039,939
974,359
Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3,4
4.09
3.89
3.85
3.91
4.09
3.91
Going concern leverage ratio (%)3,4
5.7
5.4
5.4
5.5
5.7
5.5
Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4
10.0
9.7
9.8
9.6
10.0
9.6
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)5
156
151
152
155
156
155
Other
Invested assets (USD billion)6
4,485
4,306
4,187
3,588
4,485
3,588
Personnel (full-time equivalents)
71,304
71,779
71,551
69,931
71,304
69,931
Market capitalization1
53,218
54,536
50,013
41,303
53,218
41,303
Total book value per share (USD)1
16.90
16.47
16.74
15.89
16.90
15.89
Total book value per share (CHF)1
15.64
15.57
14.82
15.05
15.64
15.05
Tangible book value per share (USD)1
15.05
14.65
14.91
14.10
15.05
14.10
Tangible book value per share (CHF)1
13.92
13.85
13.21
13.36
13.92
13.36
1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Performance targets and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 6 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.
Alternative performance measures
An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.
2
UBS Group
Management report
Terms used in this report, unless the context requires otherwise
"UBS," "UBS Group," "UBS Group AG consolidated," "Group,"
UBS Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries
"the Group," "we," "us" and "our"
"UBS AG consolidated"
UBS AG and its consolidated subsidiaries
"UBS Group AG" and "UBS Group AG standalone"
UBS Group AG on a standalone basis
"UBS AG" and "UBS AG standalone"
UBS AG on a standalone basis
"UBS Switzerland AG" and "UBS Switzerland AG standalone"
UBS Switzerland AG on a standalone basis
"UBS Europe SE consolidated"
UBS Europe SE and its consolidated subsidiaries
"UBS Americas Holding LLC" and
UBS Americas Holding LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries