UBS : Vollständiger Quartalsbericht (en)

Second quarter 2021 report

Our key figures

As of or for the quarter ended As of or year-to-date USD million, except where indicated 30.6.21 31.3.21 31.12.20 30.6.20 30.6.21 30.6.20 Group results Operating income 8,976 8,705 8,117 7,403 17,681 15,337 Operating expenses 6,384 6,407 6,132 5,821 12,790 11,747 Operating profit / (loss) before tax 2,593 2,298 1,985 1,582 4,891 3,591 Net profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders 2,006 1,824 1,636 1,232 3,830 2,827 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.55 0.49 0.44 0.33 1.04 0.76 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%) 13.7 12.4 11.0 8.6 13.1 9.9 Return on tangible equity (%) 15.4 14.0 12.4 9.7 14.7 11.2 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 19.3 18.2 16.8 13.2 18.8 15.4 Return on risk-weighted assets, gross (%) 12.2 12.0 11.4 10.7 12.1 11.4 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%)3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.3 Cost / income ratio (%) 71.8 73.8 74.9 75.8 72.8 74.0 Effective tax rate (%) 22.4 20.5 17.2 21.9 21.5 21.1 Net profit growth (%) 62.8 14.3 126.7 (11.5) 35.5 11.6 Resources2 Total assets 1,086,519 1,107,712 1,125,765 1,063,849 1,086,519 1,063,849 Equity attributable to shareholders 58,765 58,026 59,445 57,003 58,765 57,003 Common equity tier 1 capital4 42,583 40,426 39,890 38,114 42,583 38,114 Risk-weighted assets4 293,277 287,828 289,101 286,436 293,277 286,436 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)4 14.5 14.0 13.8 13.3 14.5 13.3 Going concern capital ratio (%)4 20.2 19.6 19.4 18.7 20.2 18.7 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)4 35.6 35.0 35.2 32.7 35.6 32.7 Leverage ratio denominator3,4 1,039,939 1,038,225 1,037,150 974,359 1,039,939 974,359 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3,4 4.09 3.89 3.85 3.91 4.09 3.91 Going concern leverage ratio (%)3,4 5.7 5.4 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.5 Total loss-absorbing capacity leverage ratio (%)4 10.0 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.0 9.6 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)5 156 151 152 155 156 155 Other Invested assets (USD billion)6 4,485 4,306 4,187 3,588 4,485 3,588 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 71,304 71,779 71,551 69,931 71,304 69,931 Market capitalization1 53,218 54,536 50,013 41,303 53,218 41,303 Total book value per share (USD)1 16.90 16.47 16.74 15.89 16.90 15.89 Total book value per share (CHF)1 15.64 15.57 14.82 15.05 15.64 15.05 Tangible book value per share (USD)1 15.05 14.65 14.91 14.10 15.05 14.10 Tangible book value per share (CHF)1 13.92 13.85 13.21 13.36 13.92 13.36

1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of this report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Performance targets and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Leverage ratio denominators and leverage ratios for the respective periods in 2020 do not reflect the effects of the temporary exemption that applied from 25 March 2020 until 1 January 2021 and was granted by FINMA in connection with COVID-19. Refer to the "Regulatory and legal developments" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information. 4 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of this report for more information. 5 Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of this report for more information. 6 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal & Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 32 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2020 for more information.

Alternative performance measures

An alternative performance measure (an APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable recognized accounting standards or in other applicable regulations. We report a number of APMs in the discussion of the financial and operating performance of the Group, our business divisions and our Group Functions. We use APMs to provide a more complete picture of our operating performance and to reflect management's view of the fundamental drivers of our business results. A definition of each APM, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to this report. Our APMs may qualify as non-GAAP measures as defined by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.