UBS advisor team Montage Financial Group named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that the Montage Financial Group has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

The Montage Financial Group is led by Private Wealth Advisors Jonathan Beukelman, Michael Chudd, Mark Geist, Jeremy Keller and Jeff Nemechek. The team has offices in Denver, CO, Las Vegas, NV and Lincoln, NE.

“We are proud to see Jonathan, Michael, Mark, Jeremy, Jeff and their entire team recognized as one of the top wealth management teams in the country,” said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “These advisors go above and beyond to help their clients achieve their financial goals, and we congratulate them on this prestigious industry achievement.”

The Montage group is a specialized, experienced team that focuses on delivering insightful, tailored advice to guide generations of sophisticated families, senior executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges.

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

