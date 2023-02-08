Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:05 2023-02-08 am EST
19.90 CHF   +0.13%
11:31aUBS advisor team Montage Financial Group named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list
BU
11:02aUBS Advisor Team FTB Financial Services Named #3 in Ohio on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List
BU
02:09aNine global banks invest $45 million in carbon credit platform
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS advisor team Montage Financial Group named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list

02/08/2023 | 11:31am EST
UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that the Montage Financial Group has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

The Montage Financial Group is led by Private Wealth Advisors Jonathan Beukelman, Michael Chudd, Mark Geist, Jeremy Keller and Jeff Nemechek. The team has offices in Denver, CO, Las Vegas, NV and Lincoln, NE.

“We are proud to see Jonathan, Michael, Mark, Jeremy, Jeff and their entire team recognized as one of the top wealth management teams in the country,” said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “These advisors go above and beyond to help their clients achieve their financial goals, and we congratulate them on this prestigious industry achievement.”

The Montage group is a specialized, experienced team that focuses on delivering insightful, tailored advice to guide generations of sophisticated families, senior executives and entrepreneurs through complex wealth challenges.

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 32 289 M 34 958 M 34 958 M
Net income 2022 6 867 M 7 435 M 7 435 M
Net cash 2022 39 776 M 43 065 M 43 065 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 61 751 M 66 856 M 66 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,87 CHF
Average target price 22,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG15.49%66 856
BLACKROCK, INC.4.76%110 943
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.98%41 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.48%37 206
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.97%32 348
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.54%27 775