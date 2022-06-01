Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/01 11:31:28 am EDT
18.10 CHF   +0.30%
11:28aUBS Group Expands Private Wealth Management Business in Chicago
MT
11:11aUBS Private Wealth Management Hires $1.3 Billion Seven-Person Team in Chicago
BU
05/31UBS advisor David Potischman named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS advisor team in the Midwest market named among Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams

06/01/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that its Montage Financial Group advisor team in the firm’s Midwest Private Wealth Management market has been named among the Barron’s list of Top 100 Private Wealth Teams, ranking 28th on the list for 2022.

“We are extremely proud of the entire team for this well-earned recognition,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “These advisors go above and beyond for their clients and continuously provide the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service.”

With offices in Colorado, Nevada and Nebraska, Montage Financial Group specializes in providing high net worth individuals, families and corporate entities with financial advice including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. The 17 member team focuses on integrating generational financial planning with a systematic, process-driven approach to complex wealth management.

The Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UBS GROUP AG
11:28aUBS Group Expands Private Wealth Management Business in Chicago
MT
11:11aUBS Private Wealth Management Hires $1.3 Billion Seven-Person Team in Chicago
BU
05/31UBS advisor David Potischman named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List
BU
05/31UBS : Swiss Vacation Home Prices Rise At Highest Level Since 2008
MT
05/31UBS ALPINE PROPERTY FOCUS : Sharp price rises for second homes
PU
05/25Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/25UBS : launches UBS Circle One – a global ecosystem, connecting clients to top insigh..
PU
05/24UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington State by Forbes/SHOOK Research
BU
05/24Factbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 052 M 36 583 M 36 583 M
Net income 2022 7 712 M 8 048 M 8 048 M
Net cash 2022 56 965 M 59 454 M 59 454 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 60 435 M 63 076 M 63 076 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 697
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,05 CHF
Average target price 21,63 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG9.90%63 076
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.92%101 368
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.27%79 299
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-19.75%37 651
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.72%33 112
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-8.42%30 363