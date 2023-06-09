Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48:43 2023-06-09 am EDT
18.20 CHF   -0.31%
04:28aUBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
RE
04:26aUBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement
DJ
04:23aUBS Secures Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee

06/09/2023 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Credit Suisse annual general meeting

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS has signed an agreement with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.00 billion) in losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, the country's largest bank and government said on Friday.

As part of the deal, which was signed on Friday, UBS must keep its headquarters in Switzerland, the government said.

"To make the takeover possible, the government granted UBS a guarantee for any losses incurred in the liquidation of Credit Suisse assets," the government said in a statement.

"The guarantee will only come into effect if the losses from the liquidation of these assets exceed 5 billion Swiss francs and is limited to a total of 9 billion francs," it added.

It said the priority for both the federal government and UBS was to minimise potential losses and risks to avoid making use of the "to the greatest extent possible,"

No mention was made by either UBS or the government about how potential losses above the total agreed 14 billion francs - 5 billion from UBS and 9 billion from the government - would be covered.

Earlier this week, UBS said in a regulatory filing that any further loss guarantees would require a separate legal basis in the form of a parliamentary approval.

Under the terms of the takeover orchestrated by Swiss authorities in March as part of Credit Suisse's rescue, UBS agreed to pay 3 billion Swiss francs and committed to cover the first 5 billion francs in potential losses while the government would shoulder up to 9 billion francs on top of that.

(Reporting by Noele Illien and John Revill; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By John Revill and Noele Illien


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.00% 0.8102 Delayed Quote.-70.66%
UBS GROUP AG -0.05% 18.245 Delayed Quote.6.10%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
04:28aUBS agrees with Swiss government on Credit Suisse loss guarantee
RE
04:26aUBS, Swiss Government Sign Loss Protection Agreement
DJ
04:23aUBS Secures Loss Protection Deal for Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
04:03aCredit Suisse Seeks Buyers for Chinese Securities Brokerage Unit
MT
03:59aSwiss government says it has reached agreement with UBS on loss guarantees
RE
03:58aUbs : Loss Protection Agreement
PU
02:28aTake Five: Skip, stop or go?
RE
06/08Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources
RE
06/08Swiss Parliament Votes to Probe Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
06/08Swiss Parliament OKs Commission to Probe Credit Suisse Collapse, Rescue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 802 M 34 199 M 34 199 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 183 M 6 183 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 117 M 14 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 54 578 M 60 597 M 60 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,26 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.1.01%32 765
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer