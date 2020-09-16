Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
UBS : and INVERLINK sign collaboration agreement for investment banking services in Colombia

09/16/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Today, UBS Securities LLC ('UBS') and INVERLINK, the leading boutique investment bank in Colombia, announced they signed a collaboration agreement. Together they will provide investment banking services in Colombia and on select transactions in Central America and the Caribbean, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The agreement will combine UBS's global platform and pan-Latin America expertise with INVERLINK's local presence and long history in the Colombian market.

Working together, UBS and INVERLINK will be positioned to become the top provider of investment banking services in Colombia, with one of the most substantial in-country investment banking teams in the industry. The partnership will also deepen UBS's competitive advantage in Latin America and enhances the firm's coverage footprint in the region.

'With over 35 years of experience and strong relationships in the region, INVERLINK will help us unlock access to markets where we see significant growth opportunities,' said Ros L'Esperance, UBS Co-Head of Global Banking. 'This partnership, together with our strategic partnership with Banco do Brasil, broadens our coverage footprint in Latin America, deepens our competitive advantage in the region and will create additional opportunities for our current and prospective clients.'

Mauricio Saldarriaga, INVERLINK's Managing Partner, highlighted that, 'This collaboration agreement is the result of our belief in the power of partnership. It is about combining UBS´s global capabilities with INVERLINK's deep local knowledge. We are excited about expanding our ability to serve large corporates, governments and sponsors, and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with new solutions and access to UBS's global investment banking platform.'

'This partnership will allow us to provide clients with the best local knowledge while leveraging our strengths in an efficient manner,' said Jose Luis Martinez, UBS Head of Global Banking for the Andean Region, Central America and the Caribbean, and UBS Head of Latin America Mergers & Acquisitions. 'We look forward to working closely with INVERLINK to continue to develop our local presence and relationships in the region.'

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:39:08 UTC
