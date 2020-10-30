Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : and Partners Group launch bespoke initiative to expand access to private markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:05am EDT

The long-term collaboration will provide UBS's wealth management clients with increased access to Partners Group's leading private markets capabilities

The initiative reinforces UBS's strategic focus on private markets and makes it even more efficient for private clients to incorporate the asset class into their portfolios

Zurich, 30 October 2020 - UBS, the leading global wealth manager and Swiss bank, and Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, today launched a bespoke long-term initiative expanding UBS wealth management clients' access to private markets.

UBS clients in Switzerland and other select markets across Europe and Asia will enjoy increased exposure to Partners Group's private equity buyouts as well as co-investments in certain Partners Group assets, which will be pre-selected by UBS. The initiative will target an annual investment capacity of USD 1-3 billion over time.

In addition, UBS clients in select markets will be able to access Partners Group's latest European Long-Term Investment Fund (ELTIF), which will open up private markets investing to a broader range of clients. This latest ELTIF provides exposure to 30-60 private markets investments across the globe in a transparent, regulated structure, with relatively low minimum investments and no capital calls required from investors.

Sergio Ermotti, Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS,said: "UBS and Partners Group are both world-leading Swiss-headquartered investment managers that provide unique solutions to investors' needs. This collaboration will broaden our clients' access to private markets and deepen its place within their portfolios."

Iqbal Khan, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management, and Tom Naratil, Co-President of UBS Global Wealth Management and President of UBS Americas, said: "By teaming up with Partners Group and leveraging the scale and expertise of our two firms, we will give UBS clients unique access to some of the best private markets opportunities delivered in an efficient vehicle."

Urs Wietlisbach, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, Partners Group,said: "This program will offer UBS wealth clients private markets capabilities on a par with those Partners Group offers to institutional investors, including some of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds. We are extremely pleased to partner with UBS on this initiative, which builds on years of collaboration between our firms."

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Contacts Alec Zimmermann
alec.zimmermann@ubs.com

Fiona Chan
fiona-y.chan@ubs.com

Link

Ce site utilise des cookies afin de vous offrir la meilleure expérience sur notre site. Vous trouverez plus d'informations dans ladéclaration de confidentialité. Vous pouvez modifier vos paramètres de cookies dans les paramètres de confidentialité.

D'accord

Modifié la dernière fois le 30 oct. 2020, 06:00

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 09:04:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UBS GROUP AG
05:10aUBS makes private markets push with Partners Group tie-up
RE
05:05aUBS : and Partners Group launch bespoke initiative to expand access to private m..
PU
05:00aUBS makes private markets push with Partners Group tie-up
RE
03:06aSCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank posts third-quarter profit of ..
RE
10/29EXCLUSIVE : Julius Baer plans wealth management joint venture in China - sources
RE
10/29UBS : Advisor Roger Vierra Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advis..
BU
10/29CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/29FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/29AIRBUS : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10/29DEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 999 M 31 692 M 31 692 M
Net income 2020 5 214 M 5 698 M 5 698 M
Net cash 2020 7 751 M 8 471 M 8 471 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 37 907 M 41 370 M 41 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 71 230
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,99 CHF
Last Close Price 10,57 CHF
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP AG-13.58%41 370
BLACKROCK, INC.19.82%91 606
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.88%31 129
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.81%30 200
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.66%20 632
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-3.28%19 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group