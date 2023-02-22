Advanced search
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
2023-02-22
19.98 CHF   -1.26%
02:18pUBS appoints Michael Mimick to lead Midwest Wealth Management Market
BU
02/21Ubs Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments On Exchange Traded Note : Amub
BU
02/21Four UBS Financial Advisors in the Southeast Market Named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List
BU
UBS appoints Michael Mimick to lead Midwest Wealth Management Market

02/22/2023
Today, UBS Wealth Management USA announced Mike Mimick has been appointed Market Executive for the firm’s Midwest Market. Mike will be responsible for leading UBS’s wealth management business and Financial Advisors based in Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Mike has been with UBS for 18 years and has been a Field Leader since 2007. Prior to his current role, he was responsible for leading the firm’s advisors in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mike has also been a five-time Leadership Council award winner, an honor given annually to UBS’s top talent in its Wealth Management division.

“Mike is dedicated to the Midwest Market and has been a driving force in growing our presence in this important region,” said Jennifer Povlitz, UBS Division Director. “We are committed to being the firm of choice for our clients and our advisors, and I’m confident that under Mike’s leadership, our advisors will effectively deliver the full breadth of UBS’s capabilities for our clients in the market.”

Mike has more than 32 years of industry experience. Prior to joining UBS, he held various leadership positions within the financial services industry. Mike graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Banking. He also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designation through the Investment & Wealth Institute and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32 289 M 34 847 M 34 847 M
Net income 2022 6 867 M 7 411 M 7 411 M
Net cash 2022 39 776 M 42 927 M 42 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 62 869 M 67 614 M 67 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 72 597
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG17.58%67 850
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%104 193
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%40 770
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.35%35 853
STATE STREET CORPORATION18.60%30 717
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.82%25 409