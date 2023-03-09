UBS : becomes global strategic banking partner of Tenity, Switzerland's leading innovation ecosystem in the area of fintech and insurtech

Zürich, 9 March 2023 - Strong ecosystems and client proximity are key prerequisites for sustainably driving innovation and helping to shape the future of the Swiss financial center. A strategic partnership between UBS, the leading universal bank and digital market leader in Switzerland, and the largest Swiss innovation ecosystem Tenity with its global reach, offers an ideal starting point.

"Digitalization is the key to future-oriented banking. The partnership with Tenity gives us the opportunity to expand our fintech network and align innovative ideas and solutions at an early stage, specifically tailored to the needs of our clients in Switzerland. We look forward to working with Tenity," says Sabine Keller-Busse, President UBS Switzerland.

Through this partnership, UBS will become Tenity's preferred global strategic banking partner, providing UBS with access to Tenity's global ecosystem of young, innovative fintechs - beyond UBS's existing fintech network. With Tenity's global and local programs, as well as the cross-industry platforms and events of all Tenity hubs, UBS will benefit from a comprehensive transfer of knowledge around innovation and the latest digital trends. UBS is already working together with tech giants, fintechs, networks and universities on various topics and with UBS Next, UBS's global venture and innovation unit, is also investing directly in fintechs.

"The success of our ecosystem depends to a large extent on the innovative capacity of the participants. That we were able to win over UBS as a global strategic partner for banking makes us very proud and will help our current and future portfolio companies bring even more innovation to this important industry," says Andreas Iten, CEO and Co-Founder Tenity.