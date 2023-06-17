Advanced search
UBS chief Ermotti hints at keeping Credit Suisse domestic bank -FT

06/17/2023 | 09:12am EDT
June 17 (Reuters) - UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti has given indication that his bank intends to keep hold of Credit Suisse's domestic business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Ermotti, speaking at a company-wide meeting, told Credit Suisse staff that retaining the Swiss bank and merging it with UBS's domestic business was still the "base case scenario", the report said, citing people who were present in the meeting. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE LTD 0.07% 88.32 Delayed Quote.2.13%
UBS GROUP AG -0.03% 18.25 Delayed Quote.6.07%
