UBS chief Ermotti hints at keeping Credit Suisse domestic bank -FT

June 17 (Reuters) - UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti has given indication that his bank intends to keep hold of Credit Suisse's domestic business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Ermotti, speaking at a company-wide meeting, told Credit Suisse staff that retaining the Swiss bank and merging it with UBS's domestic business was still the "base case scenario", the report said, citing people who were present in the meeting. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)