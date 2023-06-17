UBS chief Ermotti hints at keeping Credit Suisse domestic bank -FT

June 17 (Reuters) - UBS chief executive Sergio
Ermotti has given indication that his bank intends to keep hold
of Credit Suisse's domestic business, the Financial Times
reported on Saturday.
Ermotti, speaking at a company-wide meeting, told Credit
Suisse staff that retaining the Swiss bank and merging it with
UBS's domestic business was still the "base case scenario", the
report said, citing people who were present in the meeting.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Mark
Heinrich)