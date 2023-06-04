Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:03 2023-06-02 am EDT
18.08 CHF   +2.41%
UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue - FT

06/04/2023 | 01:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti at AG news conference in Zurich

(Reuters) - UBS is considering delaying its quarterly results at least until the end of August, as the Swiss banking giant deals with complexities over its takeover of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The bank is scheduled to report its April-June results on July 25. A notice on the bank's website says the anticipated date may change.

"Publication date may change depending on the timing of the closing of the anticipated acquisition of Credit Suisse," the notice says.

UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Executives at Switzerland's biggest bank are weighing delaying the publication of results along with an update on the plans for Credit Suisse's domestic business, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter whom the newspaper did not name.

UBS, which agreed in March to take over its smaller rival as part of a rescue orchestrated by Swiss authorities, has said it aims to close the deal quickly.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned of painful decisions about job cuts following the takeover which he said he hoped would be formalised in the coming days.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.32% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.-71.25%
SWISS RE LTD 0.45% 93.2 Delayed Quote.7.77%
UBS GROUP AG 2.41% 18.08 Delayed Quote.5.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 771 M 33 923 M 33 923 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 139 M 6 139 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 017 M 14 017 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 54 054 M 59 592 M 59 592 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,08 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG5.09%59 592
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.78%102 117
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-2.18%50 764
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.6.60%39 548
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-9.38%33 728
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.59%32 629
