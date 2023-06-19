UBS faces big penalty over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings -FT

June 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG faces hundreds
of millions of dollars in penalties over Credit Suisse's
mishandling of Archegos Capital, after UK, Swiss and U.S.
regulators completed investigations, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority could impose a
fine of up to 100 million pounds ($127.81 million), while the
U.S. Federal Reserve could impose a penalty of up to $300
million, the newspaper reported, adding that Credit Suisse had
set aside just $35 million for potential fines.
UBS completed its emergency takeover of embattled rival
Credit Suisse last week, forging a Swiss banking and wealth
management giant with a $1.6 trillion balance sheet.
UBS set aside $4 billion for potential lawsuits on the
Credit Suisse deal in May, according to a presentation.
UBS, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the
Fed and the Prudential Regulatory Authority did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.7824 pounds)
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)