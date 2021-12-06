Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  UBS Group AG
  News
  Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/06 03:51:06 am
16.238 CHF   +0.61%
03:26aUBS gives Hong Kong staff COVID quarantine cash -memo
RE
03:09aSwiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in 2022
RE
03:08aUBS Switzerland to Hire New Chair in 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS gives Hong Kong staff COVID quarantine cash -memo

12/06/2021 | 03:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

HONG KONG (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has offered its Hong Kong staff up to HK$2000 ($256.45) a day to help cover mandatory hotel quarantine costs as the city maintains some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world.

In a memo seen by Reuters, the bank said full-time employees up to executive director level would be eligible for the payments between now and the end of November 2022.

A UBS spokesperson in Hong Kong confirmed the contents of the memo.

Hong Kong requires 21-day compulsory hotel quarantine for arrivals from most countries which is paid for by the traveller.

The city last week banned https://www.reuters.com/world/china/hong-kong-bans-non-resident-arrivals-13-more-countries-due-omicron-2021-11-30 non-residents from entering Hong Kong from a further four African countries and will expand that to travellers who have been to Australia, Canada, Israel and six European countries in the past 21 days due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Hong Kong is one of the final places in the world pursuing a zero-COVID strategy and has some of the tightest travel restrictions.

In coming months it hopes to partially reopen the border with mainland China, which also has no tolerance for coronavirus cases.

The strategy is a growing headache for major employers such as banks as they try to retain staff in Hong Kong.

JPMorgan is granting some staff a one-off payment of up to $5,000 to cover their quarantine costs.

($1 = 7.7988 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 32 596 M 35 372 M 35 372 M
Net income 2021 6 327 M 6 866 M 6 866 M
Net cash 2021 12 639 M 13 716 M 13 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 55 611 M 60 503 M 60 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 71 427
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 16,14 CHF
Average target price 19,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG29.43%60 503
BLACKROCK, INC.24.78%136 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.27%87 191
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.57%45 321
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.25%43 961
STATE STREET CORPORATION21.76%32 910