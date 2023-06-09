Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. UBS Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:22:54 2023-06-09 am EDT
18.17 CHF   -0.48%
09:20aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:04aUBS, government agree on Credit Suisse loss guarantees - key points
RE
08:22aInflation Data, Fed Meeting Awaited Amid Subdued Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS, government agree on Credit Suisse loss guarantees - key points

06/09/2023 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich

June 9 (Reuters) - UBS and the Swiss government agreed on Friday on how they will share losses linked to the bank's emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, clearing the way for the deal to close in the coming days.

Here are some of the key points of the agreement:

* The guarantee covers a volume of around 44 billion Swiss francs ($48.85 billion), which corresponds to approximately 3% of the combined assets of the merged UBS Group.

* The specific portfolio details are confidential, but the assets are mainly derivatives, loans, legacy assets and structured products. UBS will report on the portfolio in more detail when it publishes its second-quarter results, due on Aug 31.

* There is no set end date for the wind-down.

* The assets covered by the loss guarantee are expected to be revalued in the third quarter of 2023, after the takeover by UBS. Losses arising from this revaluation are not covered by the loss guarantee and will have to be borne by UBS.

* A net approach will be adopted meaning realised gains, relative to the current Credit Suisse valuation, on the realisation of assets will generally be offset against losses.

* UBS will pay an initial set-up fee of 40 million Swiss francs payable in two tranches to cover the set-up and advisory costs.

* The bank will also pay an annual maintenance fee of 36 million francs to cover certain ongoing federal costs, payable in four instalments at the end of each quarter, with the first payment due on 31 December 2023.

* In the event of the guarantee being drawn, UBS will also pay an annual risk premium of between 0% and 4% of 9 billion francs, depending on the already realised losses and those still expected. The greater these losses, the higher the respective risk premium.

* The agreement contains no statements on any federal government participation in losses exceeding 14 billion francs.

* Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds are not covered by the loss guarantee. Swiss regulators have written down about 16 billion Swiss francs as part of the lender's rescue triggering hundreds of lawsuits. ($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.39% 0.8074 Delayed Quote.-70.66%
UBS GROUP AG -0.33% 18.195 Delayed Quote.6.10%
All news about UBS GROUP AG
09:20aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:04aUBS, government agree on Credit Suisse loss guarantees - key points
RE
08:22aInflation Data, Fed Meeting Awaited Amid Subdued Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures ..
MT
08:12aUBS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
08:11aUBS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:20aUBS Contests EU Antitrust Regulator's EUR172 Million Penalty Over Bond Trading Cartel
MT
07:18aEurope slips in pre-central bank jitters
AN
06:15aUBS CEO signals takeover of Credit Suisse could be completed by Monday
RE
06:13aCredit Suisse Seeks Buyers for China Securities Brokerage Business
MT
06:13aUBS Group Signs Loss Protection Agreement With Swiss Government for Credit Suisse Merge..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UBS GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 30 802 M 34 199 M 34 199 M
Net income 2023 5 568 M 6 183 M 6 183 M
Net cash 2023 12 714 M 14 117 M 14 117 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 54 578 M 60 597 M 60 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 814
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart UBS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
UBS Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,26 CHF
Average target price 21,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti Chief Executive Officer
Sarah M. Youngwood Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher Chairman
Mike Dargan Group Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Markus Ronner Group Chief Compliance & Governance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG6.10%60 597
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%101 925
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.92%51 748
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.10.52%41 279
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.1.01%32 765
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer