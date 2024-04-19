UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Christopher Toregas CFP® has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Century City office. Christopher and his team join the firm’s Los Angeles Market, managed by Market Executive Lauren Gorsche and Market Director Kreg Pearless.

“As one of the fastest growing Financial Advisors in the country, Christopher works with some of the most successful families in Southern California, New York City and beyond,” said Kreg Pearless, UBS Los Angeles Market Director. “Christopher and his team have deep expertise in helping families navigate the pre-liquidity planning process. Their dedication to clients and rapid growth over the years will be a great addition to our business, and we are proud to welcome them to UBS.”

Christopher brings over 13 years of wealth management experience to UBS and his team, Toregas Wealth Management, provides personalized wealth management advice for corporate executives, entrepreneurs and successful individuals in the entertainment industry. They work with families across the country, with a distinct focus on New York and Southern California. Christopher is joined by Team Administrator Stephanie Ellor.

Christopher joins from Morgan Stanley where he founded and led the Next-Gen Wealth Management group in New York City before opening his team’s west coast office. He has been recognized on numerous industry rankings, including Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors (2018-2019), Forbes Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors (2018-2019, 2022-2023), Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams (2024), and was named a Five-Star Wealth Manager by New York Magazine in 2016.

